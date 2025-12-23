Africa: Senegal Vs Botswana - Teranga Lions Open Afcon 2025 Campaign Against Determined Zebras

Senegal begin their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 journey on Tuesday when they face Botswana at the Grand Stadium of Tangier, with the reigning champions eager to assert their status and the Zebras determined to seize a rare opportunity on the continental stage.

The Group D encounter marks Botswana's return to the AFCON finals for the first time since 2012, while Senegal arrive as one of the pre-tournament favourites, carrying both expectation and experience into the 35th edition of Africa's flagship competition. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 local time (15:00 GMT).

For Senegal, the opening match represents the first step in a carefully measured campaign. Having lifted the trophy in 2022, the Lions are keen to avoid the pitfalls that saw them exit at the Round of 16 in the last edition, despite entering as defending champions. Head coach Pape Thiaw has repeatedly stressed the importance of focus and humility in a tournament where reputations offer no guarantees.

Botswana, meanwhile, arrive in Tangier with little external pressure but strong internal belief. Drawn into a challenging group alongside Senegal, DR Congo and Benin, the Zebras are under no illusion about the scale of the task. Yet coach Morena Ramoreboli believes the occasion presents a valuable platform for his team to announce themselves.

"The AFCON is the biggest competition on the continent and we have had good preparation," Ramoreboli said on the eve of the match. "We will try to show a high level. We are ready for the match, a big match. We are ready to do the job."

The South African tactician has acknowledged Senegal's pedigree, but insists his side have done their homework. "They are a very flexible team, capable of changing their style depending on the situation," he explained. "We have analysed their strengths and weaknesses. The important thing is to stay focused on our own football and know what we can do and what we must avoid."

Thirteen years on from their last AFCON appearance, Botswana see the opener as more than just a fixture. "Very few people truly know us," Ramoreboli added. "So this is an opportunity for us to leave our mark, but always with respect for our opponents."

Botswana captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, a defender who plays for Al Ittihad SC in Libya and, also echoed his coach's sentiments insisting they can cause a surprise.

"It is understandable that a lot of people do not rate us highly but the fact that we qualified shows that we have quality and we are here on merit," said the defender who previously played for Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United."We respect Senegal for their top players and achievements in football but we are not afraid to play them. We are here to give off our best and the pitch will decide."

On the Senegalese side, captain Kalidou Koulibaly has spoken with the calm authority of experience as he prepares for his fifth Africa Cup of Nations. Conscious of the expectations surrounding his team, the central defender emphasised both readiness and caution.

"We are very excited, we have a lot to prove on the pitch," Koulibaly said. "We know it will be very difficult, with a lot of adversity, but we are ready. I hope this competition will be a great celebration for Africa."

Having already tasted continental glory, the captain insists hunger remains high. "We've won it once, and I think we're hungry for victory again," he said. "Today, my role is to bring serenity and calm to the younger players. We have many young players with enormous potential, and it's up to us to bring that positive energy to achieve our goal."

That message is echoed by head coach Pape Thiaw, who has urged his squad to approach the tournament one step at a time. "Of course there are expectations," he admitted. "We are among the favourites, but the AFCON is a very high-level competition. We have to take it one game at a time and play them properly."

As the Grand Stadium of Tangier prepares to welcome a capacity crowd, Senegal will look to impose their rhythm early, while Botswana aim to frustrate, compete and take advantage of any opening that comes their way. In a competition renowned for surprises, the first whistle will signal not just the start of a match, but the beginning of two very different AFCON journeys.

Pre-match statistics

Senegal and Botswana meet at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time. For Botswana, the match marks their return to AFCON after a 13-year absence. Senegal arrive as one of the tournament favourites as former champions