Egypt/Mali: Afon Matchday 2 Round-Up - Salah's Last-Gasp Goal Lifts Egypt, South Africa Edge Angola, Daka Strike Denies Mali

Mohamed Salah scores a dramatic late winner as Egypt beats Zimbabwe

Bafana Bafana begin campaign with hard fought win

Patson Daka scores late for Zambia to hold Mali

Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe Scorers: Marmoush 63rd, M. Salah 90th / P. Dube 20thMohamed Salah's stoppage-time strike rescued Egypt from the brink of frustration as they fought back to secure a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe in Group B of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

The seven-time champions appeared to be heading towards a damaging opening-day setback despite dominating possession until their pressure told, with Salah delivering when it mattered most.

Despite Egypt's dominance, it was Zimbabwe who struck first. In the 20th minute, Jordan Jalai surged down the flank before picking out Prince Dube, who spun inside the penalty area and placed a precise finish beyond Mohamed El Shenawy.

The response after the break was immediate. Egypt raised the tempo, pushed their full-backs higher and began to stretch Zimbabwe's defensive shape. Marmoush, increasingly influential, finally delivered the equaliser in the 63rd minute, racing down the wing and finishing emphatically to restore parity.

The breakthrough finally arrived in stoppage time. Salah controlled a high ball inside the area, slipped past his marker and finished decisively to spark celebrations among the Egyptian players and fans.

South Africa 2-1 Angola

South Africa opened their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 campaign with a deserved 2-1 victory over Angola in an entertaining Group B match at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Monday evening.

Bafana Bafana made a fast start and were rewarded in the 17th minute when Oswin Appollis struck to give Hugo Broos' side an early advantage. The winger reacted quickest to a loose clearance inside the penalty area, feinted twice to wrong-foot the defence, and then guided a low, angled finish beyond Hugo Marques.

After taking the lead, South Africa gradually lost control of the contest. Angola grew in confidence and began to dominate possession, posing a consistent threat from set-pieces.

Gelson Dala went close with a header before the Palancas Negras were rewarded in the 34th minute. Fredy's inswinging free-kick at the near post was cleverly flicked on by Show, whose touch beat Ronwen Williams to level the scores.

The second half saw a clear shift in momentum. Broos made a decisive change by introducing Moremi, and South Africa responded with renewed intensity. The pressure began to tell as Mbokazi rattled the crossbar, while Lyle Foster saw a goal ruled out for offside as Angola struggled to contain the sustained attacks.

The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 79th minute. Pressing high up the pitch, South Africa won possession before Nkota slipped a pass into Foster's path. The striker made no mistake, curling a superb right-footed effort into the top corner to restore Bafana Bafana's lead.

The victory confirms South Africa's upward trajectory and gives them an important platform as they look to build momentum in a competitive group.

REACTIONS

Patrice Beaumelle - Angola coach:

"Obviously, we are a little disappointed to lose our opening match, because when you start a competition it is always important to pick up points. We made two mistakes, and against a team of this level, every mistake is punished immediately. On our side, we must keep our heads up and move forward, because we still have two matches to play."

Hugo Broos - South Africa coach:

"As I said before the match, losing your first game puts you in difficulty. We tried to avoid that, and we started the match very well. We played well, we scored, and then, for reasons I don't understand, suddenly we fell asleep."

Mali 1-1 Zambia

Scorers: Lassine Sinayoko (61') - Patson Daka (90+2')

Venue: Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca

Patson Daka's dramatic stoppage-time header denied Mali victory as Zambia snatched a 1-1 draw in a tense Group A encounter at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 on Monday.

Mali had looked set to claim all three points after dominating long spells of the contest, but a late lapse in concentration allowed Zambia's talisman to strike at the death and earn the Chipolopolo a valuable point.

The Eagles started brightly and imposed themselves from the opening exchanges, controlling possession and pushing Zambia deep inside their own half. Mamadou Sangaré and Lassine Sinayoko were at the heart of Mali's attacking play, while El Bilal Touré tested the Zambian back line with his movement.

Despite Mali's dominance, clear chances were limited, with Zambia goalkeeper Willard Mwanza producing a series of important interventions to keep his side in the contest. His most significant moment came when he saved a penalty from Touré, preserving parity at a crucial stage of the match.

Mali's breakthrough finally arrived just after the hour mark. A loose ball inside the area fell to Sinayoko, who reacted quickest and smashed a powerful effort beneath the crossbar to give the West Africans a deserved lead.

Zambia responded by increasing the tempo and committing more bodies forward. Fashion Sakala led the counter-attacks with pace and direct running, but Mali's defence, marshalled effectively by Diaby, held firm for much of the second half.

With twenty minutes remaining, Mali coach Tom Saintfiet sought to protect the advantage by introducing fresh defensive legs, replacing Dorgeles Nene and Touré with Doumbia and Diarra. Sinayoko nearly sealed the contest moments later, his curling effort shaving the top corner.

However, Zambia refused to relent. Deep into stoppage time, a lapse in marking proved costly as Daka rose highest in the box to power home a header, silencing the Casablanca crowd and rescuing a dramatic draw.

REACTIONS

Tom Saintfiet - Mali coach: "The equaliser was very painful. We were aiming to score three goals in this match. Our difficulties began after the missed penalty. We must not let emotions take over. I would have preferred to take all three points against Zambia, especially after controlling the game for 90 minutes. This equaliser felt like a victory for Zambia and a defeat for us. Now we have to prepare properly for the next matches. Zambia have good players in midfield and they prevented us from achieving our objectives. Now we will need at least a point against Morocco in the next match. We have to finish second in the group. We said we want to reach the final, and that is still possible."

Moses Sichone - Zambia coach: "My players did the job against Mali. It was our opening match and it was not easy. We conceded a goal at an unexpected moment -- a gift we gave away -- and that is something we must correct. A match lasts 90 minutes and you should never give up. That is why I pushed my players right to the end. We are in a very competitive group, and I congratulate Morocco on their win against Comoros. Our next opponents, Comoros, put in a solid performance. We will prepare well and continue to work. We have our strengths and players who are ready."