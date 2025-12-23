Gabon/Morocco: Match Stats - Cameroon Vs Gabon - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Group F

Cameroon and Gabon will meet for a third time at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations when they face off in their opening Group F fixture on Wednesday in Agadir. Kick-off is at 21h00 local time (20h00 GMT).

Central African rivals, the two sides previously met at the AFCON finals in 2010 and 2017, with Gabon avoiding defeat on both occasions.

Gabon defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match of the 2010 tournament, before the sides played out a goalless draw in the final group game of the 2017 edition.

Cameroon are yet to score a goal against Gabon in AFCON competition. Despite this, it was Cameroon who progressed from the group stage on both occasions, while Gabon were eliminated.

In 2017, hosts Gabon required victory in the final group match to advance, while Cameroon needed only a draw. The match ended 0-0, and Cameroon went on to win the tournament, defeating Ghana in the final in Franceville.

PAST MEETINGS

OVERALL Cameroon: P25 W12 D10 L3 GF25 GA12 GD+13

Gabon: P25 W3 D10 L12 GF12 GA25 GD-13

AFCON ONLYCameroon: P2 W0 D1 L1 GF0 GA1 GD-1

Gabon: P2 W1 D1 L0 GF1 GA0 GD+1

PAST AFCON MEETINGS

2010 - Group D (13 January 2010)

Cameroon 0 Gabon 1 (Cousin 17')

2017 - Group A 22 January 2017)

Cameroon 0 Gabon 0

Cameroon - Key Statistics

· Making their 22nd appearance at the AFCON finals

· Sixth consecutive AFCON appearance; last missed out in 2013

· Five-time AFCON winners (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)

· Only AFCON title in North Africa came at Morocco 1988

· Runners-up at Egypt 1986

· Second most successful nation in AFCON history behind Egypt (7 titles)

· Last title came in 2017, defeating Egypt in the final

· Reached the Round of 16 at the 2023 edition, losing to Nigeria

· First AFCON appearance was in 1970

· Seven-time AFCON finalists; only Egypt (10) and Ghana (9) have more final appearances

· Reached three successive finals between 1984 and 1988

· AFCON opening game record: P20 W10 D6 L4

· Won opening matches in 2019 and 2021 after a four-tournament winless run

· Drew 1-1 with Guinea in their opening match at AFCON 2023

· Since 2015, have lost just one of their last 12 AFCON group games

· Have conceded a goal in each of their last six AFCON group matches

· Last group-stage clean sheet was a 0-0 draw with Benin in 2019

· Conceded 8 goals at AFCON 2023, equalling their highest total at a single tournament

· Have never played out a 0-0 draw in an AFCON opening match

· Qualified unbeaten, conceding only two goals

· Goalkeeper André Onana and striker Vincent Aboubakar are omitted from the squad

· Aboubakar scored three goals in qualifying and netted eight goals at AFCON 2021

Gabon - Key Statistics

· Making their ninth AFCON appearance

· First qualified in 1994 when Tunisia hosted the tournament

· Missed the 2023 edition; last appearance was in 2021

· Eliminated at the group stage four times (1994, 2000, 2010, 2017)

· Eliminated at the group stage four times (1994, 2000, 2010, 2017)

· Best finishes include quarter-finals in 1996 and 2012

· Have won their AFCON opening match four times, drawn once and lost three times

· Unbeaten in opening matches at their last five AFCON appearances (2010-2021)

· Defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their AFCON opening match in 2010

· Never involved in a 0-0 draw in an AFCON opening match

· Scored in seven of their eight AFCON opening games

· Currently on a six-match unbeaten run in AFCON group games (W1 D5)

· Unbeaten in their last seven AFCON matches in open play

· Qualified as group runners-up behind hosts Morocco

· Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Shavy Babicka were joint top scorers in qualifying (2 goals each)

· Aubameyang set to feature in his fifth AFCON finals

· Has scored six AFCON goals for Gabon, with four assists