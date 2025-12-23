Equatorial Guinea/Burkina Faso: Match Stats - Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea - TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Group E

Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea will begin their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Group E campaign in Casablanca on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 13h30 local time (12h30 GMT).

The sides have met once previously at the AFCON finals, playing out a goalless draw at the 2015 tournament. That match was their second group fixture on 21 January 2015, with hosts Equatorial Guinea unable to find a breakthrough.

When paired together in 2015, Equatorial Guinea progressed to the quarter-finals as group runners-up behind Congo, while Burkina Faso finished bottom of the group.

Overall, this will be the fourth meeting between the nations, including two international friendlies. Burkina Faso recorded the only victory to date, a 1-0 friendly win in September 2011, while their most recent encounter ended 0-0 in October 2023.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Burkina Faso are yet to concede a goal against Equatorial Guinea, keeping clean sheets in all previous meetings. Current head coach Brama Traoré was assistant coach of the Stallions when the teams met at AFCON 2015.

PAST MEETINGS

OVERALLBurkina Faso: P3 W1 D2 L0 GF1 GA0 GD+1

Equatorial Guinea: P3 W0 D2 L1 GF0 GA1 GD-1

AFCON ONLY

Burkina Faso: P1 W0 D1 L0 GF0 GA0 GD0

Equatorial Guinea: P1 W0 D1 L0 GF0 GA0 GD0

PAST AFCON MEETINGS

2015 - Group A (21 January 2015)

Equatorial Guinea 0 Burkina Faso 0

Burkina Faso - Key Statistics

· Making their 14th AFCON appearance and third in succession· Best AFCON finish was runners-up in 2013, losing the final to Nigeria

· Have missed just one of the last nine AFCON tournaments

· Second appearance at a finals hosted in North Africa (previously Tunisia 2004)

· Have progressed beyond the group stage at each of their last three AFCONs

· Last group-stage elimination came in 2015

· First qualified in 1978 and lost their first seven AFCON matches

· Went 18 matches without an open-play win between 1998 and 2013

· Brama Traoré is the third Burkinabè coach to lead the national team

· Have reached the knockout rounds in four of their last five AFCON appearances

· Finished runners-up in 2013, third in 2017, fourth in 2021 and Round of 16 in 2023

· Have won their AFCON opening match only once (1-0 vs Mauritania in 2023)

· On a three-match winless run at AFCON since that victory (D1 L2)

· Lost their final two matches at AFCON 2023

· Qualified as group runners-up behind Senegal

· Scored 10 goals and conceded seven in qualifying

· Dango Ouattara and Lassina Traoré were joint top scorers in qualifying (2 goals each)

· Used 27 players in qualifying; Issa Kaboré and Edmond Tapsoba played the most minutes

Equatorial Guinea - Key Statistics

· Making their fifth AFCON appearance and third in a row

· Best AFCON finish was fourth place as hosts in 2015

· Have progressed beyond the group stage at all four previous AFCON appearances

· First qualified as co-hosts in 2012, reaching the quarter-finals

· Also reached the quarter-finals in 2021 and Round of 16 in 2023

· Have won their AFCON opening match only once (1-0 vs Libya in 2012)

· Failed to win their last three opening matches

· Have faced the eventual champions at three of their four AFCON appearances

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Equatorial Guinea Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· Have met at least one finalist at every AFCON they have played

· Have lost just two of 12 AFCON group-stage matches (W7 D3)

· Only group-stage defeats came against Zambia (2012) and Côte d'Ivoire (2021)

· Recorded their biggest AFCON win in 2023 with a 4-0 victory over Côte d'Ivoire

· Scored nine goals at AFCON 2023, their highest total at a single edition

· Currently on a five-match unbeaten run in AFCON group games (W4 D1)

· Have scored in each of their last five AFCON group matches

· Emilio Nsue was the top scorer at AFCON 2023 with five goals

· Nsue scored five goals in four matches in 2023 after scoring once in his first 10 AFCON games

· Recovered in qualifying after a slow start to finish ahead of Liberia

· Failed to win their final two qualifying matches