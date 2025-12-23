Nigeria/Tanzania: Chelle - Super Eagles Will Put World Cup Failure Aside As They Take On Tanzania Today

Ahead of this evening's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group C opening clash with the Taifa Stars of Tanzania, Nigeria's Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, believes that his wards will put aside their not qualifying for the World Cup next year to make something out of their participation in the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

Speaking at the pre-match conference in Fes, Morocco on Monday, the Franco-Malien, hinted that Nigeria's target is to get off to a winning start.

"We are our first opponent, we need to focus on ourselves and take out outside noise," the Super Eagles supremo said at official pre-match press briefing.

He continued: "Of course, the World Cup miss is painful."

"Our first game (against Tanzania) is a big game, and the first game is very important. For sure we want to win this game," he added.

"This is not the moment to talk about the World Cup qualifiers. For now, the most important thing is this tournament."

Nigeria's newly appointed Super Eagles Captain, Wilfred Ndidi, spoke almost in the same way as his coach.

He insisted taking up the captaincy of the Super Eagles will not be added pressure for him at the 2025 AFCON.

The Besiktas midfielder will lead the Super Eagles out against Tanzania this Tuesday evening after he succeeded William Ekong, who has called time on his international career.

"To be honest there's no pressure," Ndidi said on his new leadership role.

"We've got senior players in the team helping out, with the help of the coach and the staff.

"I've been here learning from the former captain Troost-Ekong, so there's not pressure at all."

Ndidi celebrated his 29th birthday last week and said the team do not wish to drop the standard they set at last year's AFCON in Cote d'Ivoire, where they reached the final.

"There are lots of lessons learnt from the previous AFCON in Cotte d'Ivoire," he said. We set the standard getting to the final, but unfortunately we couldn't win the trophy.

"We cannot go below that. The standards are already high, so the team is ready for this. This is an opportunity for us."

Tunisia and Uganda are the other teams in Group C. Kick-off time in Fes is 6.30pm

Mali 1-1 Zambia

S'Africa 2-1 Angola

Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe

TODAY

DR Congo v Benin

Senegal v Botswana

Nigeria v Tanzania

Tunisia v Uganda