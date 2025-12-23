Liberia: Boakai, Trump Discuss Regional Peace, Economic Development in Phone Call

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., on Sunday, December 21, received a telephone call from the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, the Executive Mansion has disclosed.

According to the Executive Mansion, the conversation centered on matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability, as well as cooperation in key areas such as governance, economic development, and security.

President Trump conveyed warm greetings to President Boakai and the people of Liberia, acknowledging the longstanding historical ties between the two countries. President Boakai welcomed the engagement and outlined Liberia's priorities, particularly efforts aimed at strengthening good governance, promoting economic growth, and advancing national development.

Both leaders expressed optimism about sustained dialogue and continued engagement between Liberia and the United States.

The telephone conversation reflects ongoing diplomatic interactions as Liberia advances its national development agenda, following its recent assumption of a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

It was the first publicly announced conversation between the two leaders since their meeting during the Washington Summit in July. The call also comes amid evolving bilateral engagements, including a recently signed agreement under which Liberia would serve as a host country for Kilmar Abrego García if he is deported again.

Additionally, the discussion occurred against the backdrop of renewed U.S. efforts to deepen economic diplomacy with Liberia, with an emphasis on private-sector-led cooperation and investment-driven development.