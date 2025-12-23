Liberia: 'I Was Never Fired By Sawyer' - Boakai Dismisses Long-Running Corruption Claim

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has firmly rejected persistent claims that he was dismissed for corruption by former Interim President Amos C. Sawyer, describing the allegation as false and never proven.

The President made the clarification during his first major press interview nearly two years into his presidency, aired Friday, December 19, on the ELBC Super Morning Show. The two-hour exclusive was broadcast nationwide via the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) and partner radio stations.

Speaking in an interview jointly hosted by Varflay Kamara of LBS, T. Max Jlateh of Sky Communications, and Kelvin Demey of Prime FM, President Boakai reflected on calls for his removal during past administrations and stressed that none were based on proven corruption.

"Everybody said Sawyer fired me, but they didn't know that I was not fired for corruption," President Boakai said. "It takes time to prove these things. When we see that a case is serious, we allow the LACC and other responsible institutions to investigate. They must prove the charges before we take action."

'We Inherited Corruption'

President Boakai acknowledged that corruption remains a significant challenge, noting that many officials currently accused of wrongdoing were inherited from previous administrations.

"We are fighting corruption, but to be able to fight corruption is not just a day or two days' work," he said. "A lot of people who are corrupt are in the system--we inherited them. Some have tenure appointments for six years, and when you try to remove them, they take the matter to the Supreme Court, which can halt the process."

He emphasized that his administration remains committed to due process and the rule of law, insisting that accusations alone cannot justify dismissal.

"We are all human beings. When someone says you are corrupt, it does not automatically mean you are corrupt. You have to give people a chance," the President asserted.

According to him, even whistleblower allegations must be thoroughly investigated before action is taken.

"Even if a whistleblower tells you someone is doing wrong, we don't just go and fire them," Boakai said. "We first give them the chance to go before the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC). We don't jump on people based on suspicion."

Rule of Law and International Scrutiny

President Boakai said adherence to international best practices in combating corruption is essential, particularly as Liberia seeks to qualify for the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

"To win the MCC Compact, we are graded on the rule of law, how we provide for our citizens, and how we deliver education," he noted.

He also said he does not appear on radio "for talking sake," but to inform the public when measurable progress has been achieved and clear plans are in place.

The interactive program featured callers from across the country who raised questions on governance and public policy. President Boakai responded by outlining government programs and clarifying policy directions.

During the interview, he addressed a wide range of national issues, including economic conditions, job creation, fiscal management, private sector development, governance reforms, and the implementation of the government's ARREST Agenda.

Liberia's expanding international engagement--including its bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council--also formed part of the discussion, as the President highlighted efforts to strengthen partnerships and advance national development goals.