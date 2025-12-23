Morocco: Mixed Results for Cosafa Sides At TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025

23 December 2025
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Four COSAFA teams have been in action over the first few days of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, with mixed results.

Here is a quick round-up of their games so far.

MALI 1-1 ZAMBIA

Zambia began their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group A campaign with a dramatic 1-1 draw against Mali in Casablanca. Mali took the lead through Lassine Sinayoko's 61st-minute finish, but the Chipolopolo salvaged a point deep into stoppage time as Patson Daka scored with a diving header in the 92nd minute to level the score. Despite being under pressure for large spells, Zambia showed determination to come from behind and secure a share of the spoils in their opening fixture.

SOUTH AFRICA 2-1 ANGOLASouth Africa opened their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over COSAFA rivals Angola in Marrakech. Oswin Appollis put Bafana Bafana ahead in the 21st minute before Show levelled for the Angolans midway through the first half. Hugo Broos' side struggled to dominate until the second period, but Lyle Foster's superb strike in the 79th minute ultimately proved decisive.

EGYPT 2-1 ZIMBABWEZimbabwe's Group B opener at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations saw them take an early lead against Egypt, with Prince Dube finishing calmly in the 20th minute. However, the Pharaohs rallied after halftime, with Omar Marmoush drawing Egypt level. The visitors then conceded a dramatic late winner as Mohamed Salah struck in stoppage time to secure a 2-1 victory for the hosts. Zimbabwe's spirited performance showed attacking intent and resilience, but the Warriors were ultimately denied a point by the Egyptian captain's late intervention.

