Africa: Afcon Daily Live Blog - Rolling Updates of the Day's Action, Events and Key Moments

What's Next
The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 continues tomorrow with more group-stage action as the tournament gathers momentum across the host cities.
Stay with us for daily live blogs, match action, analysis and reaction, all timed in GMT, from Africa's biggest football stage. Good night!
๐ DAY 2 SUMMARY (21:58 GMT)
- Mali 1-1 Zambia (Group A)
- South Africa 2-1 Angola (Group B)
- Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe (Group B)
21:57 GMT - FULL-TIME
Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe
A professional opening victory for the Pharaohs, who go joint top of Group B after the first round of matches.
21:52 GMT
Egypt see out the closing minutes with composure, drawing on their vast AFCON experience.
21:50 GMT
GOAL:!!!! Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe. Mohamed Salah puts Egypt in the lead with just minutes left. Salah's left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. He was assisted by Mostafa Mohamed with a headed pass..
21:29 GMT
GOAL:!!!! Egypt 1-1 Zimbabwe. Omar Marmoush (Egypt) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohamed Hamdy.
๐ SECOND HALF
21:10 GMT
Second half underway. Egypt will be looking to equalise while Zimbabwe will be seeking to maintain their advantage.
20:53 GMT - HALF-TIME
Egypt 0-1 Zimbabwe
A balanced first half. Egypt controlled the ball, Zimbabwe executed their game plan well. Fine margins likely to decide this contest.
20:20 GMT
GOAL:!!!! Egypt 0-1 Zimbabwe. We have a shock - Prince Dube has given Zimbabwe a shock lead here with left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emmanuel Jalai with a cross.
โฝ KICK-OFF
20:00 GMT
Egypt 0-0 Zimbabwe
We are underway in Agadir. Egypt kick off their Group B campaign.
19:50 GMT
The atmosphere inside Stade Adrar is building. Fans from across Africa are filling the stands, with Egyptian supporters particularly vocal ahead of kick-off.
19:40 GMT
Team news confirms Mohamed Salah leads Egypt's attack, while Zimbabwe star Jalai starts in what could be an important AFCON appearance.
19:30 GMT
Zimbabwe, returning to the finals after missing the previous edition, are aiming to make a strong statement. They have never progressed beyond the group stage but arrive motivated and eager to challenge one of Africa's giants.
19:20 GMT
Egypt arrive under familiar expectations. The Pharaohs are the most successful nation in AFCON history and enter this tournament determined to mount a serious title challenge once again.
19:10 GMT
Focus now shifts to Agadir, where record seven-time champions Egypt begin their TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 campaign against Zimbabwe in the final match of Day 2.
๐ด LIVE BLOG - EGYPT vs ZIMBABWE (Group B)
๐ Stade Adrar, Agadir
๐ Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
โญ๏ธ COMING UP NEXT (GMT)
๐ 20:00 - Egypt vs Zimbabwe (Group B)
๐ Stade Adrar, Agadir
Stay with us for continued live updates, build-up, match action and reaction as Day 2 of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 continues.
19:00 GMT - FULL-TIME
South Africa 2-1 Angola
Bafana Bafana begin their campaign with this important win ahead of Egypt vs Zimbabwe later tonight.
18:42 GMT
GOAL:!!!! South Africa 2, Angola 1. Lyle Foster scores for South Africa with right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Tshepang Moremi.
๐ SECOND HALF
18:10 GMT
Second half underway. South Africa look more direct, Angola maintaining structure while waiting for openings.
17:54 GMT - HALF-TIME
South Africa 1-1 Angola
A balanced first half in Marrakech. South Africa controlled the ball, Angola executed their game plan well. Fine margins likely to decide this contest.
17:35 GMT
GOAL:!!!! South Africa 1, Angola 1. Show scored with a right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fredy with a cross following a set piece situation.
17:22 GMT
GOAL:!!!! South Africa 1-0 Angola. Oswin Appollis right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lyle Foster.
17:20 GMT
Angola show early intent on the counterattack, forcing South Africa's backline into quick decisions. No clear chances yet.
17:10 GMT
A cautious opening from both sides. South Africa probing patiently, Angola compact and well-organised in defence.
โฝ KICK-OFF
17:00 GMT
South Africa 0-0 Angola
We are underway in Marrakech. Angola kick off as Group B action begins.
16:50 GMT
Team news filtering through suggests both sides are close to full strength. Warm-ups are underway under clear skies in Marrakech, with conditions perfect for football.
16:40 GMT
Angola coach Patrice Beaumelle has spoken of humility but insists his side is fearless. The Palancas Negras are aiming for a strong start in what they know is a highly competitive group.16:30 GMT
Bafana Bafana's preparations were disrupted by a long and demanding journey into Morocco, but coach Hugo Broos has been clear: travel issues will not be used as an excuse. The starting line-ups for both teams are here
16:20 GMT
South Africa arrive on a 26-match unbeaten run, a statistic that underlines the growing belief within Hugo Broos' squad. Angola, however, have warned they are ready to challenge any opponent in this competition.
16:10 GMT
Attention now turns to Group B, where South Africa and Angola prepare to open their TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 campaigns in Marrakech. With Egypt and Zimbabwe also in the group, this fixture could prove decisive later in the tournament.
๐ด LIVE BLOG - SOUTH AFRICA vs ANGOLA (Group B)
๐ Stade de Marrakech
๐ Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
โญ๏ธ COMING UP TODAY (GMT)
๐ 17:00 - South Africa vs Angola (Group B)
๐ 20:00 - Egypt vs Zimbabwe (Group B)
Stay with us for continued live updates, match action and reaction throughout Day 2 of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.
16:00 GMT - FULL-TIME
Mali 1-1 Zambia
A disciplined, hard-fought draw to open Group A. Both teams take a point and remain firmly in the race as AFCON 2025 continues.
15:50 GMT
GOAL: Mali 1-1: Late pressure from Zambia, and Mali could contain the pressure and remain resolute. Patson Daka (Zambia) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mathews Banda with a cross.
15:22 GMT
GOAL: Mali 1-0 Zambia: Lassina Sinayoko fires into the roof of the net to put Mali in the lead. Mali respond with sharper passing and quicker movement in midfield. The tempo has increased noticeably.
๐ SECOND HALF
15:10 GMT
Second half underway. Zambia start with renewed energy, pressing higher up the pitch.14:53 GMT
Half-time: Mali 0-0 Zambia: Late surge before the break from both teams, but no breakthrough yet. Tactical chess match so far. An interesting match after Toure had his penalty saved by Zambia goalkeeper Mwanza.
14:40 GMT
Mali push forward with intent, probing down the flanks. Zambia holding firm under pressure.14:20 GMT
Zambia threaten on the break, but Mali's defensive shape remains solid. Midfield battles intense.14:10 GMT
A lively start. Mali enjoying more possession, while Zambia press aggressively and look to counter quickly.
โฝ KICK-OFF
14:00 GMT
Mali 0-0 Zambia
We are underway in Casablanca. Zambia kick off the 35th edition of AFCON group action.
13:50 GMT
The stadium continues to fill as anticipation builds. A crucial opening three points are at stake for both sides.
13:40 GMT
Warm-ups are over. Mali look calm and organised, while Zambia's intensity is immediately noticeable.
13:30 GMT
Team buses already arrive at Stade Mohammed V earlier. The players headed straight to the dressing rooms before taking to the pitch for the warm-ups. The line-ups for both teams are out:
13:20 GMT
Zambia captain Fashion Sakala says experience will be key: "We are mentally and tactically ready. This tournament demands focus from the first minute."
13:10 GMT
Mali midfielder Aliou Dieng earlier stressed that words will mean little at this AFCON: "We will show everything on the pitch."
13:00 GMT
Both teams are have arrived in the stadium. Tactical discipline versus direct attacking play could define this opening contest.
12:50 GMT
CAF officials confirm pitch and weather conditions are ideal for football. A fast surface is expected to suit both teams' styles.
12:40 GMT
Supporters from both nations are filtering into the stadium, adding colour and noise to Casablanca's AFCON atmosphere. Flags, chants and drums echo around the venue. This is how the stadium looks before it gets busy.
12:30 GMT
Zambia, AFCON champions in 2012, are embracing their underdog status. Coach Musa Sichone says his side is "here for results, not participation", with pace and intensity central to their approach.
12:20 GMT
Mali arrive with ambition and belief. Runners-up in 1972, the Eagles are determined to finally lift the trophy after several near-misses. Coach Tom Saintfiet has spoken of discipline, focus and respect for the opposition. This is Mali dressing room ahead of today's match:
12:10 GMT
This fixture marks only the second AFCON meeting between Mali and Zambia. Their previous encounter came in the 1994 semi-finals, when Zambia recorded a commanding 4-0 victory.
12:05 GMT
Good afternoon from Morocco. Matchday preparations are underway at Stade Mohammed V as Mali and Zambia get set to open their TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 campaigns. Both sides are chasing a strong start in a competitive Group A.
12:00 GMT
The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 enters Day 2 with three compelling group-stage fixtures as Africa's biggest football celebration continues across the Kingdom.
Following hosts Morocco's 2-0 victory over Comoros in the opening match, attention now turns to Mali vs Zambia, South Africa vs Angola, and Egypt vs Zimbabwe, as teams begin their quest for early momentum.
If you missed yesterday great goal from Ayoub El Kaabi:
Or you want to watch it from a better angle:
This CAFOnline.com live blog brings you live updates, key talking points, quotes, atmosphere and key match action as it happens throughout the day.
But for the minute-by-minute reporting on goals, line-ups, substitutions and major talking points as the tournament unfolds, you can visit our dedicated AFCON match centre for each match for the live play-by-play updates on the matches.
All kick-off times and updates are listed in GMT. Stay with us as AFCON 2025 unfolds.