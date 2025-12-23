Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Salah's Late Score Secures Egypt Victory Over Zimbabwe

Egypt snatched a dramatic 2-1 victory against Zimbabwe in their opening 2025 Africa Cup of Nations fixture at the Adrar Stadium on Monday, coming from behind to secure all three points.

Zimbabwe, dubbed the Warriors, went into the half-time interval with a surprise lead after Prince Dube netted in the 20th minute.

However, Hossam Hassan's side tallied in the second half. Omar Marmoush restored parity in the 63rd minute before Mohamed Salah struck the decisive blow in stoppage time.

The Pharaohs dominated possession in the first half, with Marwan Attia and Emam Ashour both narrowly missing early opportunities.

Despite Egypt's pressure, it was Zimbabwe who registered the first shot on target when Jonah Fabisch forced a save from Mohamed El Shenawy in the 18th minute. Two minutes later, Emmanuel Jalai's precise pass found Dube, who calmly slotted home to give Zimbabwe a shock lead.

Egypt pressed for an equaliser, with Omar Marmoush testing the Zimbabwean goalkeeper, Arubi, with a long-range effort. The Manchester City striker then had a golden opportunity just before the break but fired over the bar. Trezeguet also forced a save from Arubi with a header from a corner.

Marmoush continued to threaten in the second half, and his persistence paid off just after the hour mark. He produced a superb finish from inside the box, leaving Arubi with no chance and levelling the score.

Egypt pushed for a winner, with Mostafa Mohamed and Zizo both failing to convert headers. Arubi was called into action again to deny Ibrahim Adel as the clock ticked down. A rare second-half chance for Zimbabwe saw Tawanda Chirewa shoot wide from distance.

However, the late drama unfolded as Salah, relatively quiet for much of the game, latched onto a pass inside the box and drilled his shot inside the right post, securing a crucial victory for Egypt.

The Pharaohs will now face South Africa on December 26, while Zimbabwe will take on COSAFA rivals Angola on the same day.