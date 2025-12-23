Nigeria: Fire Guts Plastic Recycling Company in Kwara

A fire outbreak in Ilorin, Kwara State, has destroyed property at a plastic recycling company.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday night at Madfa Nigeria Enterprises, Olorunsogo, Biada area, Ilorin.

It was gathered that the fire outbreak was caused by welding operations within the facility.

Sparks from the welding electrode reportedly fell on piled plastic materials, igniting the fire and leading to its rapid spread.

However, the swift intervention of the men of Kwara State Fire Service prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings in the area.

The spokesperson of the State Fire Service, Hakeem Adekunle confirmed the incident to LEADERSHIP yesterday

Adekunle said:"The incident involved a building used for plastic recycling, where part of the structure was affected by a severe fire outbreak. The fire was intense due to the presence of highly combustible plastic materials.

"However, through the professional, coordinated, and gallant efforts of the firefighters, the impact of the fire was significantly reduced. Two fire trucks were deployed to the scene, which greatly aided in bringing the situation under control. The Service commends the dedication and resilience of the firefighters on duty.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was caused by ongoing welding operations within the facility. Sparks from the welding electrode reportedly fell on piled plastic materials, igniting the fire and leading to its rapid spread."