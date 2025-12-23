Nigeria/Cote d'Ivoire: Nigeria Boss Chelle Urges Squad to Outdo Cup of Nations Feats in Cote d'Ivoire

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle on Monday called on his players to better the exploits of the team that surged to the Cup of Nations final nearly two years ago in Cote d'Ivoire.

Under the then boss José Peseiro, Nigeria overpowered Cameroon in the last-16, edged past Angola in the quarter-final and rode their luck against South Africa to claim a penalty shootout in the semi-final. Hosts Cote d'Ivoire undid them in the final.

"At the last Cup of Nations, Nigeria set a standard," said Chelle on the eve of his team's opening game in Group C at the 2025 tournament in Morocco against Tanzania.

"But unfortunately, we couldn't get the trophy. But we cannot go below that. The standards are already high, so the team is ready for that and everyone is aware of what happened there."

Chelle's men come into the 2025 Cup of Nations seeking redemption after failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

They finished second behind South Africa in their qualifying group and Democratic Republic of Congo beat them in the African play-off final for a berth at the intercontinental play-offs next March in Mexico.

"Everyone is aware of what happened in the qualifying for the World Cup," added Chelle. "So everyone is focused on this tournament. It's an opportunity which is in our hands. So the team is really, really ready for it."

After Tuesday night's game at the Fez Stadium, Nigeria face Tunisia and Uganda at the same venue.

The top two from each of the six pools qualify for the knockout stages along with the four best third-placed teams.

Veteran midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been promoted to skipper following the international retirement of William Troost-Ekong who captained the side to the runners-up spot in Cote d'Ivoire.

"This game is very important for us," said Ndidi. "It's the game that sets the momentum so the guys are really ready. It is a game that we are well prepared to win."

Success could also ease the pressure on 48-year-old Chelle who took over the post in Janaury.

"Since I took this job, every time it has been: 'Maybe after this game, it's finished,'" he said when quizzed about his future.

"I'm really only focused on the game against Tanzania and my players.

"And after the Cup of Nations, yes, for sure, there will be a meeting with the football federation where we'll talk about everything.

"But now, we stay focused on the first game because this is the most important game right now. We have to come into this tournament to show our ambitious and then, afterwards, we have the time to to talk about everything."