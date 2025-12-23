Nigeria: U.S. Announces Date for Suspension of Visa Issuance to Nigerians, Others

The new restriction bars entry for Nigerians seeking to enter the US as green card holders, or on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

The United States has announced a partial suspension of visa issuance to nationals of Nigeria and 18 other countries, effective 1 January 2026, citing security concerns.

The US Embassy in Nigeria said the measure is pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 10998, which aims to tighten immigration controls to protect US national security.

This means that Nigerians who hold visas for business (B-1), tourism (B-2), combined business and tourism (B-1/B-2), academic studies (F), vocational or nonacademic studies (M), and exchange programmes (J) are now barred from entering the United States under the new restrictions.

The presidential proclamation also extends to all immigrant visas, save for limited exemptions.

The suspension will take effect on 1 January 2026, and will apply only to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on that date and do not hold a valid visa, the US mission in Nigeria said in a statement.

The countries affected by the restrictions are Nigeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The US authorities clarified that visas issued before the effective date will not be revoked, and foreign nationals who already possess valid visas as of January 1, 2026, are not subject to the proclamation.

Visa applicants from the affected countries may still submit applications and attend interviews, but they may be found ineligible for visa issuance or admission into the United States, the statement said.

The proclamation provides exemptions for lawful permanent residents, dual nationals applying with passports from unaffected countries, US government employees eligible for Special Immigrant Visas, and participants in major international sporting events.

It also exempts ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran.

The White House cited the activities of radical Islamist groups, Nigeria's persistent security crisis, and difficulties in verifying applicants' backgrounds as reasons for the decision.

It also cited what it said was a high rate of visa overstays by Nigerian nationals.

The Trump administration further directed consular officers to reduce the validity of other nonimmigrant visas issued to Nigerians to the extent permitted by law.

The restrictions come weeks after the US designated Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern, following accusations by President Donald Trump that Nigeria supports Islamic extremists persecuting Christians. The Nigerian government has denied the claim, describing the crisis as complex.

Diplomatic engagements on Nigeria's security situation have continued, with high-level delegations exchanged between both countries in the last month.

According to the White House, the restrictions are intended to encourage cooperation from foreign governments, reduce visa overstay rates, enforce immigration laws, and advance national security and counterterrorism objectives.

"The restrictions and limitations imposed by this proclamation are necessary: to garner cooperation from foreign governments, including as to reducing overstay rates of their nationals; enforce our immigration laws; and advance other important foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives," the proclamation read.

The US government also imposed a total travel ban on Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Syria, and Sudan.

It said these countries are problematic because of their record of presenting "fraudulent or unreliable civil documents, criminal records, and widespread corruption."

The US government claims that travel bans are a way to protect the country against foreign terrorists and other security threats.

US authorities also said they found it difficult to properly check or verify the background, security, or risk of people coming from those countries.

The administration also stated that the countries had a "general lack of stability and government control," which made vetting difficult.

"The restrictions and limitations imposed by the Proclamation are necessary to prevent the entry of foreign nationals about whom the United States lacks sufficient information to assess the risks they pose, garner cooperation from foreign governments, enforce our immigration laws, and advance other important foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives," the White House proclamation read.