Nigeria: Govt Fulfils Housing, Land Pledges to Super Eagles for 2023 Afcon Feat

Speaking at the presentation, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau said the gesture underscored the Federal Government's unwavering commitment to Nigerian sports.

The federal government has fulfilled its housing and land pledges to Super Eagles players for their runner-up finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had confirmed that players received certificates for the allocated plots of land and housing units promised by President Bola Tinubu.

Similarly, Promise Efoghe, the Media Officer of the Super Eagles, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the documents were presented to the players at the team's camp in Fes, Morocco, on Monday.

Nigeria finished second at the tournament held in 2024, losing 2-1 to hosts Côte d'Ivoire in the final.

On their return, President Tinubu hosted the team at the Presidential Villa and conferred the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) on each squad member.

The president also approved a plot of land in the Federal Capital Territory and a flat for every player in recognition of their performance.

NAN also reports that certificates were also presented to the players as instruments of conferment of OON by Sen. Abdul Ningi, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

Mr Gusau said, "The president graciously promised houses and lands, as well as national honours, and today those promises are being fulfilled.

"There was no reason to begin another AFCON campaign without honouring that pledge. This shows seriousness and respect for the players."

He expressed confidence in the team's prospects at the tournament in Morocco.

"We have prepared with the clear objective of winning the trophy. Success here will lift the spirits of Nigerians everywhere," he said.

Mr Gusau added that the federation maintained high standards in travel, accommodation and logistics despite global economic challenges.

"It has not been easy, but the players deserve comfort and respect. We must always find ways to support them," Mr Gusau added.

He expressed confidence in the technical crew and players to make the nation proud.

Shehu Dikko, Chairman, National Sports Commission (NSC), said the government resolved to deliver all promises before the tournament began.

"It was a firm decision of the government that every promise must be fulfilled before our first AFCON match," Mr Dikko said.

He recalled past delays in fulfilling similar promises.

"Previously, such pledges took nearly 20 years. This time, we acted promptly to show a new trajectory for Nigerian sports," he said.

Mr Dikko described the development as a reflection of the Renewed Hope agenda.

"Whatever President Bola Tinubu promises, he delivers on time. This is about trust, motivation and shared prosperity," he added.

Nigeria will face Tanzania in their opening Group C match on Tuesday at Complexe Sportif de Fès stadium, Fez city, Morocco, from 5:30 p.m.

The Super Eagles arrived in Fez on 18 December aboard a chartered flight from their final training camp in Cairo.

Nigeria will also face Tunisia on Saturday and Uganda on 30 December as they seek a fourth continental title.

(NAN)