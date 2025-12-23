Nigeria: Chocolate City Music Accuses Odumodublvck of Assaulting, Head-Butting It's Staff

"These assaults and threats are well-documented, and this escalating pattern of violence and intimidation cannot continue."

Chocolate City Music Management has accused Nigerian rapper Tochukwu "Odumodublvck" Ojogwu of assaulting one of its staff members, Feyi Ajayi.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the record label said the alleged incident occurred on Monday in the backstage area of the Rhythm Unplugged concert.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The label further alleged that the rapper's actions had escalated into what it described as a "sustained pattern of harassment, stalking, and physical violence", which it said now posed a serious threat to the safety of its entire team.

The record label statement partly read: "According to multiple eyewitnesses, Tochukwu approached Mr Ajayi, made threatening statements about Chocolate City and its leadership, and then headbutted him without provocation. When our artist's bodyguard intervened, he and his associates poured drinks on Mr Ajayi while shouting expletives about Chocolate City and its executives.

"Mr Ajayi is currently hospitalised and receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the assault. While he is responding well to treatment, the severity of the attack required immediate medical attention."

The record label vowed to pursue legal action against Odumodublvck and confirmed that it had formally notified the relevant authorities.

"Our team's safety is our highest priority, and rest assured, we will use all available legal means to ensure it. As a law-abiding organisation, Chocolate City has escalated this matter to the relevant authorities.

"We take no pleasure in this public statement, but when an artist's behaviour becomes a sustained campaign of violence--particularly targeting women--we have a duty to protect our people through every legal means available."

The record label further alleged that Odumodublvck stalked its artistes across state lines and international borders, physically assaulted them, and issued threats of deadly violence.

More allegations

Additionally, the label alleged that Odumodublvck attacked another artiste, Blaqbonez, at Landmark Beach, where he forcefully seized the rapper's eyeglasses.

The label added that Odumodublvck allegedly failed to return the eyeglasses and instead continued to wear them.

"Throughout 2024-2025, Tochukwu sent over 100 threatening messages to Blaqbonez via social media and personal phone numbers, escalating to calls and direct messages to Chocolate City executives. These threats have extended to their family members and anyone associated with them.

"He has publicly attacked other artists and spread false narratives in attempts to defame Blaqbonez's character and damage Chocolate City's reputation. He has called show promoters to disrupt Blaqbonez's performances and threatened industry colleagues who support Blaqbonez, urging them to ostracise him or become targets themselves", the record label added.

The record label further alleged that in March 2025, Odumodublvck followed Blaqbonez to a hotel in Uyo, where he allegedly cornered him in an elevator alongside at least five male associates, attempted to assault him, and issued threats, claiming he had access to firearms.

The label also accused the singer of harassing Blaqbonez's manager, Morin Oluwatobi, alleging that he physically obstructed her from carrying out her professional duties and subjected her to verbal abuse.

"March 2025: He instructed his associates to attack Major AJ, a Chocolate City artist, while he was at a public eatery. When confronted about the attack, Tochukwu stated it was because Major AJ is closely associated with Blaqbonez. September 2025: Despite security presence, he accosted Blaqbonez at a fashion show in England, attempting to strike him before being intercepted. He then spat at Blaqbonez's manager, Morin.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"October 2025: He engaged in sustained cyberbullying, threats, and intimidation online against Osagie Onobun, a Chocolate City executive, because of his association with Blaqbonez. His targets now include Ms Oluwatobi, Mr Ajayi, Mr Onobun, multiple Chocolate City artists, other industry professionals, and our executives. These assaults and threats are well-documented, and this escalating pattern of violence and intimidation cannot continue", said Chocolate City Music Management.

As of press time, Odumodublvck has not responded to the allegations levelled against him by the record label.

A review of his social media pages revealed that he has yet to issue a statement addressing the allegations.