Morocco/Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Five Leaders Nigeria Need to Beat Tanzania in Fez

When the Super Eagles step onto the pitch at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Tuesday, Nigeria won't be looking for style points; they'll be hunting control, tempo and three points.

Morocco might host the tournament, but the real pressure sits with teams carrying continental expectations.

For Eric Chelle's side, the task is straightforward: start fast, set the tone, and deny an underdog the belief that fuels AFCON upsets.

PREMIUM TIMES looks at five Super Eagles stars who hold the keys to that mission, and why each must produce if Nigeria are to begin their AFCON 2025 campaign the right way.

Wilfred Ndidi -- The new Captain, the midfield anchor

Ndidi arrives at AFCON as more than a midfield operator; he's now the on-field leader with a title to match. The Besiktas midfielder's decade of service to the Super Eagles (debut 2015) and his relentless engine make him the natural guardian of Nigeria's balance.

With veterans like Ahmed Musa and William Troost-Ekong now gone, Ndidi inherits responsibility: protect the back four, break up Tanzania's transitions, and set the tempo for forward breaks.

Why he matters vs Tanzania: Tanzania will look to press and unsettle the rhythm. Ndidi must absorb pressure, win second balls and recycle possession quickly. If he dominates the centre, Nigeria control the game; if he's bypassed, the Taifa Stars' counter-threats (Samatta, Msuva) become dangerous.

Victor Osimhen -- The finisher who changes matches

When Osimhen plays like himself, Nigeria are a different team; aggressive in attack, ruthless in the final third.

The Galatasaray marksman is the striker who turns half-chances into headlines. Chelle's plan is simple: supply Osimhen with quick service and space to run; let him do the rest.

Why he matters vs Tanzania: Against a compact, disciplined Tanzania, clinical finishing wins games. Osimhen's movement, physical presence and ability to punish loose defending will be Nigeria's decisive edge. If he gets his chances and buries them, the Super Eagles should avoid a nervy night.

Ademola Lookman -- The X-Factor creator

Lookman arrived on the African stage at AFCON 2023 and never left the memory of many fans; his pace, dribbling and goal threat turned heads.

Now at Atalanta, he still brings that unpredictable spark. He drifts between wing and inside forward, cuts defenders open and can finish with either foot.

Why he matters vs Tanzania: Lookman's ability to break lines and create overloads on the flanks will be key against a team that sits deep and defends in numbers. When Nigeria need to pry open tight spaces, Lookman is the player to draw fouls, deliver key passes, or produce the individual moment that breaks the match open.

Calvin Bassey -- The defensive general

With William Troost-Ekong retired, the Super Eagles' backline needs an unquestioned leader; enter Calvin Bassey.

The Fulham defender's blend of aggression, timing and aerial power gives Nigeria a defensive spine. He's the organiser who must coordinate the back four and nullify set-piece threats.

Why he matters vs Tanzania: Expect physical duels, late runs and aerial battles. Bassey must dominate those moments, communicate constantly and keep the defensive line compact so Nigeria aren't stretched by Samatta's clever movement or Msuva's runs. A clean, commanding performance from Bassey reduces pressure on the goalkeeper and feeds confidence forward.

Stanley Nwabali -- The last line, The confidence barometer

Nwabali earned his reputation during AFCON 2023; now he's under fresh scrutiny after questions over his fitness.

A dependable keeper, he remains central to Nigeria's stability. Whether called upon to make routine saves or last-gasp stops, the Super Eagles' back four trust him to organise and reassure.

Why he matters vs Tanzania: If Nwabali is sharp, he allows the defence to play assertively; if he's tentative, the whole unit tightens and risks errors. Given Tanzania's direct style and set-piece intent, Nwabali's shot-stopping and command of the box will be an early indicator of Nigeria's night.

Why this game matters

Tanzania arrive in Fez as a buoyant underdog coached by Miguel Ángel Gamondi. They have tools that trouble bigger teams: the experience and craft of Mbwana Samatta, the lethal finishing instincts of Simon Msuva (who could reach his 100th cap), and the industrious creativity of Feisal Salum.

Historically, AFCON opens have blown favourites off course; one early slip and momentum shifts.

For Nigeria, this tournament is about legacy and unfinished business. The Super Eagles were finalists in the Ivory Coast and now want to go further.

Chelle's squad blends elite European experience with fresh legs; but cohesion, intensity and leadership must show from minute one. That's why the five names above are not just stars, they are the practical instruments of victory.

Win here and Nigeria set a tone; falter and the pressure becomes very real.