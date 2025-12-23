Ghana: Clergy's X'mas Message - Let's Ensure Responsible Stewardship

AS Ghanaians mark Christmas against the backdrop of economic pressures, environmental threats and social tensions, Christian leaders have called on citizens and leaders to treat the season as a moment of national reflection, urging moral renewal, peace building and responsible stewardship.

According to the leaders, Christmas must move beyond celebration to inspire ethical leadership, national unity, environmental protection and compassion for the vulnerable, stressing that the values of Christ remained central to addressing the country's current challenges.

In separate Christmas messages compiled by The Ghanaian Times, leaders of major Christian denominations called on Ghanaians to uphold their faith in Jesus Christ and apply Christian principles to national life, governance and everyday conduct.

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, said there was an inseparable connection between the glory of God and the birth of Jesus Christ, noting that the global celebration of Christmas reaffirmed Jesus as the accredited Saviour of the world.

He cautioned against attempts to redefine Christmas as merely an end-of-year holiday, saying such efforts sought to shift attention away from Christ and weaken the spiritual foundation of the season.

Apostle Nyamekye urged Christians not to fall for what he described as tactical efforts to remove Christ from the consciousness of humanity, adding that the message of peace and reconciliation through Jesus Christ must continue to be proclaimed and demonstrated.

He encouraged believers to gather, where possible, to celebrate the birth of Christ, worship Him and share His love with the world, and called on Ghanaians to enter 2026 with hope, confidence and a commitment to correcting past mistakes.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, described Christmas as God's decisive intervention in human history through the Incarnation of Jesus Christ.

He said the birth of Christ fulfilled prophecy, affirmed salvation and brought order into a disordered world, while pointing believers to the hope of Christ's return.

Rt Rev. Dr Kwakye stated that Ghana stood at a defining crossroads and expressed the Church's support for the national reset agenda anchored on integrity, justice and shared prosperity.

The Moderator also expressed concern about persistent national challenges, including illegal mining, the destruction of forests and water bodies, moral decline among the youth, unemployment, corruption and the misuse of digital platforms to enable exploitation and injustice.

He called on the government and its agencies to demonstrate firm political will to decisively eradicate galamsey, assuring them of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana's full support.

He further urged Parliament and the Judiciary to uphold the Constitution and strengthen the rule of law, while appealing to the media, civil society organisations, ecumenical bodies and industry to intensify constructive advocacy, expose wrongdoing and protect the common good.

Similarly, the Presiding Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, Rt. Rev. Dr Hilliard Kwashie Dela Dogbe, thanked God for preserving Ghana as a peaceful nation despite the challenges of the year.

He cited positive developments in 2025, including the peaceful transition of political power, improving economic indicators, efforts to combat illegal mining and peace initiatives in Bawku, alongside tragic accidents and loss of lives.

Again, Rt Rev. Dr Dogbe noted that Christmas affirmed Christian hope and divine intervention, urging Ghanaians to commit to nation building while trusting God for guidance.

He called on citizens to reflect on stewardship and accountability, particularly in the use of natural resources, skills and opportunities entrusted to them.

He urged citizens to uphold the values of hard work, honesty, patriotism, accountability and unity as they prepare towards the New Year.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Most Rev. Prof. Johnson K Asamoah Gyadu, reflected on the mystery of the Incarnation, describing it as the heart of the Christian faith and the ultimate expression of God's humility and sacrificial love.

He urged Christians to demonstrate authentic faith through lives shaped by integrity, compassion, justice and service to humanity.

He warned against selfishness, greed and practices that harmed the environment, citing galamsey as a serious threat to the nation's future, and called on Christians to reject activities that destroyed creation and promote sustainable livelihoods that honoured God's trust.

Most Rev. Prof. Asamoah Gyadu also appealed for peace and reconciliation amid social divisions and harsh political rhetoric, urging believers to be peacemakers in their homes, communities and the nation.

Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Bishop of Sunyani and President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC), speaking on behalf of the GCBC, indicated in its 2025 Christmas message that Christmas remained one of the world's greatest celebrations because it is centred on Jesus Christ, God who became man for the salvation of humanity.

He said the circumstances surrounding Christ's birth called Christians to simplicity, humility and modesty, reminding believers that it was only through humility that Christ could truly be encountered.

He described Christmas as God's assurance that humanity was not alone in its struggles, stressing that Christ shared in the human condition and understood human suffering.

He urged Ghanaians to live in peace with one another, rise above political, religious and ethnic divisions, and allow cultural diversity to enrich rather than divide the nation.

He commended Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other stakeholders for progress in the Bawku mediation process, and expressed hope that it would lead to lasting peace and stability in the area.

Most Rev. Kwasi Gyamfi further called on Christians to extend unconditional love to the marginalised, including prisoners, street children, widows, orphans and the poorest in society, and encouraged such acts of compassion to continue beyond the Christmas season.

He again expressed concern about the high incidence of road accidents during the festive season and urged motorists to obey traffic regulations, avoid drink driving and exercise patience, while calling on enforcement agencies to ensure compliance.

The Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong, on his part, emphasised that Christmas was not merely a celebration but a call to "realign our lives with the teachings of Jesus Christ."

"In this festive season, let Jesus Christ be your ultimate focus. The decorations will come down, the celebrations will fade, but Christ remains our eternal anchor."

The CACI Chairman on "Let Christ Be Your Compass", said Christmas presents an opportunity for spiritual recalibration and urged Ghanaians to resist distractions and anchor themselves in faith, compassion, and sober reflection.

With the festive season often accompanied by increased travel and social activity, Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong issued a strong caution on personal responsibility, adding that, "Watch what you eat, watch what you drink, and most importantly, do not drink and drive. Your life is precious not just to your family but to God and the nation."

He called for a spirit of communal vigilance, urging citizens to look out for one another, both on the roads and in their communities.

"To every staff member across all our assemblies: your labour in the vineyard is not in vain. You have carried the mission of Christ with excellence," Apostle Amponsah-Frimpong stated.

He acknowledged that the strength of CACI's growth rests on the shoulders of men and women who serve selflessly, often without public spotlight.