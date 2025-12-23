Liberia: Chamber of Mines Hails Ratification of Ivanhoe Atlantic Access Agreement

The Liberia Chamber of Mines (LCM) has commended President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, the National Legislature, and Ivanhoe Atlantic/HPX following the ratification of the Ivanhoe Atlantic Access Agreement, describing it as a landmark step toward accelerating Liberia's economic transformation.

In a press statement issued in Monrovia, the Chamber said the Legislature's approval of the agreement demonstrates "unwavering commitment to creating new opportunities for national development and advancing Liberia's economic growth," signaling renewed confidence in the country's mining and investment climate.

The Chamber extended congratulations to President Boakai for providing leadership that supports strategic investments capable of unlocking long-term benefits for the Liberian people.

According to the LCM, the ratification reflects a shared national resolve to strengthen infrastructure access and stimulate broader participation in the mining sector.

LCM President Amara Kamara praised members of both Houses of the National Legislature for what he called a decisive and forward-looking action.

He noted that such legislative support is critical to positioning Liberia as a competitive destination for responsible mining investment in West Africa. While welcoming the ratification, the Chamber issued a clear call to action.

It urged the Inter-Ministerial Concession Committee (IMCC) and the National Legislature to fast-track negotiations on the long-pending Third Amendment to the ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML)

Agreement, describing it as vital to sustaining growth, expansion, and investor confidence in the mining sector.

"The conclusion of the AML Third Amendment remains critical to sustaining growth, development, and expansion within Liberia's mining sector," the Chamber emphasized, warning that delays could undermine momentum created by recent legislative successes.

Beyond major concession agreements, the Liberia Chamber of Mines called on the Government of Liberia to take a more proactive role in engaging companies that currently hold Mineral Exploration Licenses along the existing rail corridor.

The Chamber encouraged these companies to fully embrace the Government's multi-user railway policy to optimize access and efficiency.

According to the LCM, companies operating along the rail corridor should move swiftly to submit their Mineral Development Agreements (MDAs) for negotiation, review, and ratification in keeping with Liberia's investment laws.

Such action; the Chamber said, would unlock greater economic opportunities and promote sustainable development.

The Chamber stressed that effective use of shared infrastructure, particularly rail and port access, is essential to maximizing the value of Liberia's mineral resources while ensuring inclusivity and long-term national benefit.

Signed by its President, Amara Kamara, the statement reaffirmed the Liberia Chamber of Mines' commitment to working with the Government, lawmakers, and private investors to strengthen governance, expand infrastructure access, and ensure that Liberia's mineral wealth translates into jobs, growth, and prosperity for all Liberians.

The LCM highlighted that access agreements like Ivanhoe Atlantic's play a pivotal role in attracting responsible investment and fostering confidence among domestic and international stakeholders.

It emphasized that transparent and strategic infrastructure use, coupled with investor-friendly policies, is key to leveraging Liberia's mineral resources for national development.

LCM stressed the importance of legislative and executive collaboration in driving sector reforms that guarantee both economic returns and social benefits for communities affected by mining activities.

The Chamber called on all actors in the mining ecosystem to prioritize efficiency, compliance, and timely project implementation to fully realize the potential of Liberia's mineral wealth.

According to the LCM, strengthening rail and port infrastructure access is crucial for reducing operational costs, enhancing production, and positioning Liberia competitively in regional and global markets.

The organization urged the Government to continue dialogue with investors to ensure alignment of projects with national development goals, particularly regarding job creation and local content development.

LCM concluded by reaffirming its commitment to advocacy, capacity building, and public-private collaboration to ensure that Liberia's mining sector contributes meaningfully to sustainable development and inclusive growth.

The Chamber's statement underscores a broader push for policy clarity, infrastructure optimization, and investor confidence as Liberia seeks to transform its natural resources into tangible socio-economic benefits.