Liberia, India Forge New Path Through Tourism Partnership

In a landmark push to redefine bilateral relations, the Director General of the Liberian National Tourism Authority (LNTA), Ms. Princess Eva Cooper has called for a "tourism revolution" to transform the historic ties between Liberia and India into a robust economic engine.

Speaking at a high-profile tourism promotion event hosted by the Indian Embassy at the Mamba Point Hotel, Ms. Cooper unveiled an ambitious framework designed to move beyond traditional government-to-government diplomacy toward vibrant "people-to-people" connections.

The event, themed 'India-Liberia Tourism Partnership - Discover Rajasthan and Gujarat,' served as a platform for Liberia to position itself as Africa's "best-kept hidden gem."

Ms. Cooper highlighted the nation's untapped potential, from the 550-mile coastline--a paradise for global surfers--to the lush canopies of Sapo National Park and the historical significance of Providence Island.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I am here to talk about a Liberia in which our economy strikes through the powerful engine of tourism," Ms. Cooper stated.

While acknowledging challenges such as infrastructure gaps and lingering perceptions from the civil war and Ebola eras, she emphasized that the resilience and hospitality of the Liberian people remain the nation's greatest assets.

The "Skybridge" and Five Pillars of Partnership

To turn this potential into reality, the LNTA proposed a five-point framework for collaboration with India, a nation Ms. Cooper is described as the "master of tourism."

Air Access: Establishing direct air links or improved connectivity via regional hubs to create a "skybridge" between the two nations.

Visa Facilitation: Streamlining the visa process to allow Liberians easier access to India for tourism, education, and medical care.

Cultural Exchange: Launching an annual India-Liberia Cultural Festival to showcase the food, fashion, and music of both nations--effectively "bringing Bollywood to Liberia."

Investment Opportunities: A formal invitation for Indian investors to develop eco-lodges, boutique hotels, and world-class medical facilities within Liberia.

Knowledge Transfer: Leveraging India's expertise through workshops to train Liberian hospitality professionals and create sustainable jobs.

The proposal placed a heavy emphasis on Health Tourism. Noting that many Liberians already seek medical treatment in India, Ms. Cooper urged Indian medical giants to "bring their doctors home to us" by building hospitals in Liberia, thereby fostering a local health-tourism sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Travel Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Tourism is more than an economic sector; it is the ultimate peacemaker," Ms. Cooper remarked. "Every Indian traveler who returns from Liberia with a story becomes an ambassador...Let us build a future where it is common to hear Indian phrases on our beaches and feel the rhythm of Liberian music on the streets of India."

The event concluded with a stirring call to Indian investors and the diaspora to see Liberia not just as a destination, but as an opportunity for ground-floor investment in a growing sector.

As both nations look toward 2026, the blueprint for this "tourism bridge" offers a promising path toward economic diversification and deepened cultural respect.