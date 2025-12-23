Liberia: LEC MD Pledges Electricity Revolution With 500mw Goal By 2030

Liberia's electricity sector is set for a transformative leap as Mohammed M. Sherif, Managing Director of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), outlined a comprehensive roadmap to achieve 500 megawatts (MW) of domestic power generation by 2030.

Speaking on the ELBC Super Morning Show with Varflay Kamara on Monday, December 22, 2025, Sherif detailed ambitious plans for domestic generation, rural electrification, technological modernization, and regional integration that aim to deliver reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to every Liberian.

Sherif emphasized that his approach to leadership at LEC centers on results, accountability, transparency, and integrity. "I tell people, I will give you the tools, give you the support, the autonomy to work, but I will hold you accountable for results," Sherif said. "The Liberian people need electricity yesterday. It is a right for everyone living in this country, whether Liberian or non-Liberian."

Under Sherif's leadership, LEC has prioritized local content and job creation, with nearly 98 percent of staff at facilities such as the Man Coffee Hydropower Plant being Liberians. He added, "We are also making use of local contractors, creating more jobs, and ensuring the benefits of electricity extend into communities."

Central to Sherif's strategy is optimizing Liberia's domestic generation capacity to reduce reliance on imported electricity from Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea. Currently, Liberia has 88MW installed at the Man Coffee Hydropower Plant, of which 66MW is functional. A damaged turbine at Mount Coffee, out of service for four years, is being repaired with World Bank support and will increase capacity to 44MW through modernization.

"The objective is energy sovereignty," Sherif explained. "If something happens in Côte d'Ivoire or Guinea, we cannot fold our hands. We need to rely on our domestic generation while maintaining regional integration."

LEC is also exploring partnerships with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to expand renewable energy capacity, including hydro and solar projects.

Sherif revealed that these combined initiatives will bring Liberia closer to the projected 500MW needed to meet domestic demand by 2030. "Our projections between now and 2030 indicate a demand of 400 to 500MW. By optimizing domestic generation and integrating IPPs, we aim to meet and even exceed that target," he said.

Sherif highlighted the critical need to modernize Liberia's aging transmission grid. "After the post-war interventions, our grid was small and uneven," he said. "We have 13 substations that need upgrading to handle future capacity. In the past two to three months, we have replaced over 70 transformers, working day and night to strengthen the grid."

These upgrades extend beyond urban centers. Rural electrification has been accelerated under Sherif's leadership, with communities such as Bentol, Crozerville, and parts of RiverCess now connected to the national grid for the first time in decades.

In Kingsville, a public clinic is receiving stable electricity from the national grid for the first time, demonstrating the social impact of these initiatives.

Streetlights have also been installed along key corridors, including the EBK-Disco Hill route and Kakata in Bong County. Sherif explained that the lighting is integrated into the national grid with automated on/off systems, enhancing security and economic activity during evening hours.

Power theft has long been a challenge for LEC, but Sherif announced innovative measures to reduce commercial losses. "We are moving to smart metering, where meters are geolocated and monitored digitally," he said. "If someone bypasses a meter, a text alert will notify the user, and we can immediately take action."

The government has allocated $50 million in the national budget to support smart metering installations, Sherif noted. LEC is also automating internal processes to reduce delays and improve service delivery, enabling residents and businesses to log complaints or request meters via mobile applications for rapid response.

"These interventions, along with the inclusion of permanent staff instead of volunteer workers, will significantly improve accountability and reduce theft," he said.

Sherif defended the newly approved electricity tariff, emphasizing that affordability and cost recovery are complementary objectives. "Electricity is a social good, and the government's responsibility is to ensure citizens can access it at an affordable price," he said. "Even with reductions for households and commercial users, we can still recover costs because of increased volume and efficiency."

Affordable electricity, he explained, is crucial for business growth. "Electricity is one of the key factors of production. When businesses can access cheap, reliable power, their profitability increases, they pay taxes, and government revenue grows. This revenue can then be used for roads, hospitals, and national development."

LEC is actively implementing the Mission 300 initiative, which aims to connect 100,000 new households and institutions to the national grid, including 60-70,000 on-grid and 30-40,000 off-grid renewable connections. Sherif reported that the program is progressing faster than expected and could surpass its targets for 2025.

Rural expansion has been a priority, with LEC teams working in Nimba, Grand Bassa, RiverCess, and Bong counties. Streetlights are being installed in all district capitals, ensuring that by the Christmas season, residents will enjoy both residential electricity and public lighting.

Sherif emphasized that infrastructure development must be matched by effective maintenance strategies. "You can't just build infrastructure and leave it. We've developed a strategic maintenance plan to ensure sustainability, predictive maintenance, and reduced outages," he said.

He also highlighted LEC's readiness to work with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) and other investors. "We have pre-feasibility studies, project plans, and investment opportunities ready. When compact funds become available, we can move immediately to implement generation, transmission, and distribution projects."

By 2029-2030, Sherif projects that Liberia will have a combined domestic generation capacity of approximately 500MW through hydro, solar, and thermal sources. This expansion will match projected demand, reduce dependency on imported electricity, and position Liberia as a potential regional power exporter.

"We will also have the flexibility to sell excess power to neighboring countries like Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, and Sierra Leone through the regional CLSG grid," Sherif explained. "Our goal is to ensure that all Liberians have access to affordable, reliable electricity, and that Liberia becomes a hub for regional energy trade."

Feedback from customers has been generally positive, particularly from areas served by Jungle Energy Power (JEP), while challenges remain in the Southeast under LIBEnergy. Sherif assured that LEC is working closely with franchise operators to upgrade infrastructure, address complaints, and maintain high service standards.

"Whoever cannot deliver, we bring in those who can," Sherif said. "Our ultimate objective is that every Liberian within the corridor of Liberia has access to electricity, regardless of where they live."

Under Mohammed Sherif's leadership, LEC is pursuing a multi-faceted strategy to transform Liberia's electricity sector. From domestic generation and rural electrification to smart metering and regional integration, the corporation is positioning Liberia to achieve its 500MW target by 2030.

Sherif's vision emphasizes not only technical and financial sustainability but also the social and economic empowerment of Liberians through reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity.