Liberia: Safe Insurance - Libera, Nigerian Insurance Broker Sealed Partnership

SAFE Insurance Brokers has formally entered into a partnership with Davisther Insurance Brokers, a Nigerian firm, to enhance insurance services in Liberia. This alliance is expected to bring expertise in oil & gas, marine, aviation, and complex commercial risks, aiming to elevate Liberia's insurance standards to global levels.

The Executive Chairman of SAFE Insurance- Libera, Arthur King, recently finalized the strategic partnership with Davisther Insurance Brokers, one of Nigeria's reputable brokerage firms operating in Africa's largest and most competitive insurance market.

The newly signed partnership of theLiberian and Nigerian Firms has proved that SAFE Insurance Brokers made a power move! With Davisther's expertise in high-value sectors like oil & gas and marine, and definitely Liberian clients are gonna get top-notch service.

The partnership will introduce enhanced client service systems, staff training, and access to international reinsurers, allowing Liberian businesses to access competitive premiums and customized insurance programs. Arthur King, CEO of SAFE, sees this as a milestone for Liberia's insurance ecosystem, tapping into Nigeria's market experience and innovation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Meanwhile, SAFE Insurance- Liberia has taken a major step toward regional expansion as its Executive Chairman, Arthur King, finalized a strategic partnership with Davisther Insurance Brokers, one of Nigeria's reputable brokerage firms operating in Africa's largest and most competitive insurance market.

The partnership marks a milestone moment for SAFE, positioning the Liberian brokerage to access advanced technical expertise, stronger underwriting networks, and specialized capabilities in oil & gas, marine, aviation, infrastructure, and complex commercial risks--areas where Nigerian firms have developed significant continental leadership.

Arthur King, the Executive chairman of SAFE INSURANCE who has been spearheading SAFE's transformation agenda, told journalists on Monday that the alliance reflects the company's long-term vision to elevate Liberia's insurance standards to global levels.

"Partnering with Davisther Insurance Brokers opens new doors not only for our business but for Liberia's entire insurance ecosystem," King noted. "Nigeria's market has scale, experience, and innovation. By tapping into that, we can deliver far superior service to our clients and become more competitive across West Africa."

Davisther Insurance Brokers welcomed the partnership, describing Liberia as a high-potential frontier market with growing needs for sophisticated risk solutions--especially as the country prepares for increased offshore exploration, rising maritime activity, and infrastructure development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Nigeria Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our expertise in high-value sectors is now being extended to Liberia through SAFE," a Davisther spokesperson said. "Together, we are building a stronger bridge between two West African markets."

Meanwhile , the Insurance industry's observers view the move as a rare South-South collaboration that could raise the bar for insurance brokerage services in Liberia. Through the partnership, SAFE will adopt enhanced client service systems, deepen staff training opportunities, and strengthen relationships with international reinsurers--allowing Liberian businesses to access more competitive premiums and customized insurance programs.

The partnership is expected to roll out its first joint initiatives in the coming weeks, marking a new era for SAFE Insurance Brokers under Arthur King's leadership.