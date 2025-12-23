Liberia: Diaspora-Based Family Opens Over U.S.$150k Health Centre in Gbarnga

A Liberian family based in the United States has officially opened a modern community health facility in Gbarnga, Bong County, after investing more than a decade and over US$150,000 in the project aimed at improving access to healthcare services.

The Gbarnga Community Health Center (GCHC) was unveiled on December 22, 2025, during a ceremony attended by health authorities, community members, journalists and family representatives.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer and founder of the facility, Ayou Sirleaf Birch, traced the origins of the project to around 2013, describing it as a long-held family dream shaped by personal history, shared values and a commitment to community service.

Birch explained that the idea was developed alongside a close family relative, Eric, with whom he shares deep family ties dating back to childhood. He said the land on which the facility now stands was once forested and was acquired more than ten years ago by a family who laid the foundation for what would later become the health centre.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The project, he said, faced major setbacks due to national and global crises, including Liberia's Ebola outbreak and the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, the family persisted, relying on personal savings rather than loans to gradually complete construction. "It has been a long struggle," Birch told the audience, stressing that the opening marked "the beginning, not the end" of the work.

He cautioned that the facility is not yet fully operational, calling on staff, family members, friends and the wider community to work collectively to organise and equip the centre. "This place belongs to the community," he said. "We must all work together to set it up and make it functional."

He maintained that the project began as a modest plan to build a small two-room clinic, inspired by the family's strong background in healthcare. Although he himself works in the technology sector, he noted that many members of his family are health professionals, including his mother, a former midwife.

"What started as one or two rooms expanded as we asked ourselves important questions about women, children and the wider community," He described the investment as substantial, confirming that the cost exceeded US$150,000 over more than ten years of phased construction. Mr. Birch said the facility is equipped with essential medical items to begin operations, including hospital beds, medicines, X-ray and EKG machines.

He emphasized that the success of the centre would depend largely on qualified and certified staff, adding that the facility would not operate as a purely private hospital.

"We intend to work with the government to find a balance," he said, explaining that services would include a mix of private, subsidized and limited free care. He also outlined future plans to expand into specialist services such as dentistry and ear, nose and throat care, and to attract visiting doctors from abroad.

Addressing questions about why the family chose to invest in Liberia, the CEO said the decision was rooted in identity and belonging. "You have to know where you come from," he said. "I am a Liberian, and this is where I want to contribute."

Community involvement, he added, had been central to the project. Local residents assisted with road access, bridge construction and logistics, reinforcing the centre's status as a shared community asset.

Representing the Bong County Health Team, Dr Philip M. Larblah, who cut the ribbon on behalf of county authorities, commended the family for complementing government efforts in the health sector. He urged residents to take ownership of the facility and make proper use of its services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Regional Coordinator of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) for Bong, Lofa and Nimba counties, Alex C. Duyah, described the initiative as a major boost to healthcare delivery in the region. He used the occasion to announce the launch of a new digital licensing platform aimed at simplifying registration and strengthening regulation of health facilities and practitioners.

Mr Duyah called on staff of the new center to uphold professional, ethical and compassionate standards, noting that quality healthcare goes beyond infrastructure and equipment.

Taking delivery of the facility, A. Welehyon Duo, Administrator of the Gbarnga Community Health Centre, pledged to provide quality health services to residents within the center's catchment areas, as operations gradually commence