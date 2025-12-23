Liberia: Boakai Calls for Intensive, Transparent Overhaul of Petroleum Sector

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has called for an intensive, transparent, and results-driven intervention across Liberia's petroleum sector. On December 20, 2025, during the ceremony, Boakai stressed that effective governance of the industry is critical to national development, energy security, and economic growth.

The Liberian leader made the call on Friday while commissioning the newly constructed headquarters of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), describing the facility as a strategic milestone in strengthening institutional capacity and improving coordination within the sector.

According to Boakai, the new headquarters is expected to enhance operational efficiency at NOCAL and position the institution to better deliver on its mandate. He emphasized that Liberia's oil and gas resources must be managed responsibly and in the best interest of the Liberian people.

"The petroleum sector is too important to our national future to be undermined by weak governance or inefficiency," the President said, urging NOCAL's leadership to uphold accountability, professionalism, and transparency in line with international best practices.

President Boakai called for concrete reforms, including stronger regulatory oversight, improved governance frameworks, and increased technical capacity to ensure sustainable management of the sector. He noted that such measures are essential for restoring confidence, attracting investment, and ensuring long-term benefits for the country.

He also underscored the importance of collaboration among government institutions, private sector actors, and development partners to modernize infrastructure, stabilize the petroleum market, and improve supply reliability. He encouraged NOCAL to play a more proactive role in policy implementation and sector-wide coordination.

The commissioning ceremony brought together senior government officials, members of the Legislature, representatives of the petroleum industry, development partners, and staff of NOCAL.

The new headquarters is expected to significantly enhance service delivery and strengthen NOCAL's operational effectiveness as it advances Liberia's petroleum agenda.