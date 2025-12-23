Liberia: Nafaa Procures Locally Produced Rice for Staff Christmas Bonus

In a practical demonstration of the Government of Liberia's commitment to promoting domestic agriculture, the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has procured 250 bags of locally produced rice as a Christmas bonus for its staff, aligning with the 2025 fiscal policy that mandates public institutions to prioritize local procurement.

The rice, branded "I Love Liberian Rice," was purchased from the Community of Hope Agriculture Project (CHAP) and will be distributed to NaFAA staff. Each bag weighs 25 kilograms, providing staff members with a tangible benefit while simultaneously supporting Liberian farmers and local value chains.

Speaking on Monday, December 22, 2025, NaFAA's Acting Director General, J. Cyrus Saygbe, said the initiative was deliberately planned and went beyond the traditional concept of a seasonal staff benefit. According to him, the procurement was an intentional policy decision aimed at creating reliable markets for local producers and reinforcing the government's broader food security agenda.

"This initiative is more than a seasonal gesture; it is a clear statement of commitment," Mr. Saygbe said. "If we are truly committed to enhancing local production, then we as government must lead by example by creating reliable markets for our farmers. Supporting Liberian rice means strengthening food security, empowering local producers, and keeping our economy growing from within."

Mr. Saygbe lauded President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. for placing agriculture at the center of national development, noting that rice production remains a cornerstone of the President's agenda. He explained that shortly after assuming leadership at NaFAA, management made it clear that innovation and intentional action were required to support local farmers.

"When we took over, one of the key things we told our team is that if we do not innovate, if we do not initiate, and if we do not become intentional about supporting local farmers, then we are defeating the agenda," he said.

According to the Acting Director General, the decision to provide locally produced rice for Christmas was taken months in advance and incorporated into NaFAA's annual procurement plan. He disclosed that as early as April or May, the procurement team and staff were informed of management's intention to supply local rice, with funds specifically allocated for that purpose.

"Our procurement team conducted due diligence, collected samples from different producers, and we cooked and tasted the rice here," Mr. Saygbe explained. "All of the staff gave testimony that this was the best, and that guided our final decision."

He further disclosed that the rice was procured through a competitive process approved by the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), with each 25kg bag costing US$20, bringing the total quantity to 250 bags. He stressed that the use of public funds must always align with national policy objectives.

"This is public resources, and public resources must be used for public priorities," he said. "Inasmuch as government resources are involved, we have to support the initiatives of the government."

Looking ahead, Mr. Saygbe announced that beginning in 2026, NaFAA will fully transition to locally produced food at all its programs and events. He said every workshop, meeting, and conference hosted by the Authority will feature Liberian rice and other domestic products.

"Every workshop NaFAA is going to host, we are going to have local rice. Every event," he declared. "Even at the Fisheries Investment Conference, it will be local produce. We are not going to do anything on imported rice, because if we do not support the people who bear the high cost of production, where are they going to sell?"

He also revealed plans to expand the staff Christmas package in the coming year by including locally produced palm oil, as well as aquaculture products such as tilapia and catfish, noting that additional budgetary provisions would be made to support the initiative.

For his part, Reverend Robert Bimba, Chief Executive Officer of the Community of Hope Agriculture Project, welcomed NaFAA's decision and described it as a major boost for Liberian farmers. He thanked the Acting Director General and the Authority's leadership for investing in local production, noting that the purchase sends a powerful message across the country.

"When these bags go into every home, it is Liberia going into every home," Rev. Bimba said. "It raises the morale of Liberia and the morale of Liberian farmers. It is a new day for our country when Liberians love their own and invest in their own."

Rev. Bimba disclosed that CHAP has been involved in rice production in Liberia since 2008, describing the journey as long, challenging, and gradual. He emphasized that all the rice supplied to NaFAA was grown by Liberian farmers and processed locally.

He noted that while private companies, including CEMENCO, have purchased rice from CHAP for corporate social responsibility activities in the past, NaFAA's action marks the first time a government institution has procured such a large quantity specifically for staff distribution.

"When you buy domestic rice, jobs are created, incomes are raised, livelihoods are improved, and the economy is boosted," Rev. Bimba said. "When you import, no jobs are created."

Rev. Bimba urged other government institutions to follow NaFAA's example and to place orders ahead of time to enable local producers to plan and scale production. He described the partnership with NaFAA as encouraging and expressed optimism that increased consumption of Liberian rice would further strengthen the sector.