Liberia: Church of the Good Shepherd Holds Christmas Cantata

The echoes of "Hallelujah", and "Joy to the World" filled the air as the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd Chorus officially wrapped up its annual Christmas Cantata this past Sunday evening. The final performance marked the end of an ambitious eight-show run that captivated audiences across Paynesville and surrounding areas.

Directed by Matthew S. Kafi, the production was a collaborative triumph, uniting voices from multiple denominations to recount the story of Christ's birth through a blend of emotive narration and choral mastery.

Following the final cadences of the Sunday performance, the atmosphere was one of profound joy. Director Kafi expressed his delight at the impact the music had on the community.

"I feel good today; it brings me joy to see the smiles on people's faces," Kafi said. "It is great to sing to the glory of God and to soothe the soul on this great day."

He also extended a special note of gratitude to the King Emmanuel SDA Choir from New Kru Town for their vital contribution to the production's success.

The clergy were equally moved. The Rev. Canon Peter M. Inuwa, Rector of the Church of the Good Shepherd, admitted that even though they had attended rehearsals, the final polished performance took them by surprise.

"The choir dramatically improved; they never showed us the full extent of what they intended during practice," Rev. Canon Inuwa remarked. "As a musician myself, I am deeply encouraged. Their performance has moved us to put even more support behind our music ministry."

Beyond the music, the event served as a platform for a seasonal message of social responsibility. Rev. Canon Inuwa emphasized that Christmas is more than just a celebration; it is a "season of reaching out."

"We need to learn to be charitable, reaching out to people in need--even those in prison--and to our neighboring communities where we live," Inuwa stated.

He urged the congregation to use the season for forgiveness and to turn their places of worship into houses of prayer and fellowship.

The Cantata at Good Shepherd is part of a storied global tradition. The format draws inspiration from the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, first introduced in 1918 at King's College, Cambridge, by a former British Army chaplain seeking a creative way to tell the Christian story following the darkness of World War I.

Just as the service was broadcast to millions via the BBC starting in 1928, and even persisted through the bombings of 1940, the Church of the Good Shepherd continues this "timeless service" today. By weaving together, the "tiny lessons" of the Bible with communal carols, the church aims to bring the light of the Bethlehem manger to modern-day Liberia.

As the leader of the service concluded: "May your hearts be filled with all peace... and may God bless you and keep you this Christmas and through the New Year."