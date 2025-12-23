Liberia: U.S.-Based Philanthropist Konda Mason Hails Chap's I Love Liberian Rice Initiative, Commits Continued Support to Chap's Food Security Drive

Monrovia — Konda Mason, President and Co- Founder of Jubilee Justice, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization headquartered in Louisiana, has described her recent visit to Liberia as "life-changing," praising the country's rice production efforts led by the Community of Hope Agriculture Project (CHAP) as a major step toward national food security.

Speaking following a series of field visits, Mason said she was deeply impressed by the scale, innovation, and impact of CHAP's work, particularly its partnership with local communities and the Liberian Military to expand domestic rice production.

"I only had two and a half days and wondered what could really be accomplished in such a short time," Mason said. "But what I saw exceeded every expectation. The magnitude of what CHAP is doing for Liberia is extraordinary and truly a game changer for the country and its military."

Mason noted that while she was previously familiar with Liberian rice through photos and conversations, seeing the operations firsthand revealed the full impact of the initiative. She highlighted CHAP's approach of leveraging available land and labor, rather than financial dependency, as a bold and successful experiment now yielding tangible results.

As part of her visit, Mason travelled to Bong County, where she toured one of CHAP's project sites and interacted directly with farmers in a rural village. She described the experience as eye-opening.

"I was struck by the pride of the people and the beauty of the rice fields," she said. "This small village is making a huge contribution to feeding the nation. The hard work, resilience, and commitment of the farmers--especially the women--was inspiring."

Mason participated in rice harvesting alongside local women and observed traditional processing methods, including pounding and palm oil production. She said the experience reshaped her understanding of labor, community, and perseverance.

"This taught me a powerful lesson about real work and collaboration," she added. "It opened my heart and my mind."

During her visit, Mason also toured CHAP's rice milling facility, describing it as modern, efficient, and well-organized. She praised the team-based approach at the mill, noting that all staff are trained across multiple operations, ensuring sustainability and continuity.

"You have the full value chain here--from planting to milling to packaging," Mason said. "That positions CHAP to make a lasting impact on Liberia, where rice is central to daily life."

Mason confirmed that Jubilee Justice has already provided a minimum grant of US$50,000 to support CHAP's I love Liberian Rice operations and said her commitment extends beyond a one-time donation. She revealed plans to mobilize additional partners in the United States to address CHAP's immediate needs.

"That amount is not significant in the U.S., but here it can change everything," she said. "I'm committed to making sure those needs are met and to continuing this partnership."

Looking ahead, Mason said she plans to return to Liberia to assess the expanded rice project on land allocated by the military and to witness the long-term impact of the initial investment.

Beyond infrastructure and funding, Mason emphasized the deeper values underpinning her engagement with Liberia.

"At the core of this work is spirit--the spirit of love, faith, collaboration, and interconnectedness," she said. "When one community is lifted, we are all lifted. The spirit of giving, not hoarding, is what creates real change."

Mason said Liberia and its people have left an indelible mark on her life.

"You have touched my heart in a profound way," she concluded. "This connection is permanent. I will be back--again and again."