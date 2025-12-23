Liberia: Friends of Liberia Food and Water Incorporated Provides 300 Modern Hand Pumps to Several Towns, Villages Across Liberia

A Local Non-Governmental Organization, Friends of Liberia Food and Water Incorporated, has provided safe drinking water to thousands of citizens in rural communities in Liberia across the 15 counties.

The Administrator of the NGO, Lee Mayson, disclosed that from July 2021 to October 2025, the organization has reached a milestone of building 300 hand pumps across Liberia.

Mr. Mayson attributed their success to the financial support from partners, particularly, Mr. and Mrs. Good Water and J. Dafin as well as Jingle-Jims.

He further explained that Mr. Good Water has never been to Liberia, but he and his wife developed interest in supporting the NGO - Friends of Liberia Food and Water Incorporated to provide food and safe drinking water to the underprivileged.

The NGO administrator noted that, whenever they move to a town or village for installing wells, they will contact Mr. Good Water for support.

According to him, Mr. Good Water has always assured them of raising the needed resources for the implementation of these projects to upgrade the living conditions of rural dwellers in Liberia.

Lee Mayson, who is the organization's administrator, underscored that they are not only in the business of providing food and safe drinking water to vulnerable community dwellers, but they are also engaged into agricultural activities, mainly rice production.

He emphasized that, the organization already has a modern factory for rice processing in Gbatala, Bong County.

Meanwhile, Rev. Adams, the vice President of Friends of Liberia Food and Water Inc., also commended Mr. and Mrs. J. Dafin of Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, for building more than eighty-five (85) hand pumps in 2025 - pledging to do more in 2026. He also praised Mr. Good Water for the entire continuous support to the people of Liberia and thanked the Liberian community for its cooperation and coordination for maintaining the hand pumps provided to them by his organization.

At the same time, Mr. J. Dafin of Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, believes everyone in the world should have access to safe and clean drinking water. He said God has provided for him and his family so they can help provide for others as well. Mr Dafin further assured that they have planned to continue the same funding level to each quarter in 2026 for the Liberia.

Mr. and Mrs. Dafin who have the heart to support the initiative of Friends of Liberia Food and Water Incorporated considering that the struggles that most Liberians are undergoing in rural communities for safe drinking water.

For his part, the President and highest donor to Friends of Liberia Food and Water Incorporated, Mr. Good Water, put the cost of drilling cost of wells so far at thirty-five thousand United States Dollars (35,000USD) and up to sixty-five thousand United States Dollars (65,000USD) for equipment. He further promised to keep the commitment in 2026.

He used the occasion to recognize the Government of Liberia for reducing the cost of the country's staple food, rice thereby securing food security for all in Liberia.

The beneficiaries, through their representative, alluded that since Friends of Liberia Food and Water Incorporated entered Liberia, Bong County was one of the black zones for selection into their data base, where the NGO is currently operating three hundred (300) acres of farm land.

Representatives of the beneficiaries lauded the President of the organization, Mr. and Mrs. GoodWater and Mr. and Mrs. Dafin whom God is using to provide the needed support for the citizens of Liberia through water provision and rice production.

The Representatives noted that not only Nyenequelleh District in Bong County, but the entire country is blessed by such humanitarian support.

The citizens of the District recalled that for the past two years, there have been no complaints of water borne disease like diarrhea, because of the availability of safe drinking water from Friends of Liberia Food and Water Incorporated.

The citizens are however, recommending to the organization to extend its services to other communities, by providing safe drinking water in Yennequelleh District, mainly Tomuyah Clan where they complained that some of their leaders have not been able to reach.