Liberia: LMHRA Recalls Kaka Forte After Positive Amphetamine Test

Monrovia — The Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA) has ordered an immediate recall of the drug Kaka Forte after it tested positive for amphetamine following a Rapid Presumptive Colorimetric Test.

Kaka Forte, manufactured by India-based AquaLab Pharmaceuticals, is labeled to contain only Paracetamol 500mg and Caffeine 30mg (anhydrous) as its active ingredients. The LMHRA said the product will be withdrawn from circulation pending the outcome of an independent, third-party confirmatory test.

According to the regulator, the presence of amphetamine--an unauthorized and controlled substance--in an over-the-counter medicine poses serious public health risks and violates established health and safety regulations.

Health experts warn that exposure to amphetamine can cause severe side effects, including increased heart rate and blood pressure, anxiety and agitation, risk of addiction or dependency, and other potentially serious medical complications.

The LMHRA has advised consumers to immediately stop using Kaka Forte. Individuals who have already taken the medication and are experiencing adverse effects are urged to seek medical attention. Healthcare professionals are also encouraged to promptly report any suspected adverse reactions linked to the drug to the LMHRA or other relevant health authorities.

Meanwhile, the Authority has directed all importers, distributors, and retailers to immediately remove Kaka Forte from their shelves and suspend sales until the confirmatory test results are released. They are further instructed to notify customers who may have purchased the product about the recall and advise them to discontinue its use.

The Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority is the national regulatory body responsible for ensuring the safety, quality, and efficacy of medicines, vaccines, medical devices, cosmetics, and other health products used in Liberia.

The LMHRA was established by an Act of the Liberian Legislature in 2010, with a mandate to regulate, monitor, and control the manufacture, importation, distribution, sale, and use of medicines and health products within the country. The Authority was created to strengthen Liberia's pharmaceutical regulatory system and to protect public health, particularly in the aftermath of years of civil conflict that weakened regulatory oversight.

Operating under the Ministry of Health, the LMHRA functions as a semi-autonomous institution with technical and administrative independence. Its core responsibilities include the registration and licensing of medicines and health products, inspection of pharmaceutical manufacturing and distribution facilities, post-market surveillance, pharmacovigilance, and the enforcement of standards in line with national laws and international best practices, including guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, the LMHRA collaborates with national and international partners to combat substandard and falsified medicines, ensure rational use of medicines, and promote public awareness on medicine safety. The Authority also has the power to recall unsafe or non-compliant products, impose sanctions, and recommend prosecutions when necessary.

Through these functions, the LMHRA plays a critical role in safeguarding public health and strengthening confidence in Liberia's healthcare and pharmaceutical systems.