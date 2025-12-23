Ghana: Traffic Situation Intensifies in Accra 2 Days to X'mas

With barely 72 hours to Christmas, traffic in Accra has intensified, with most major roads experiencing severe congestion.

The situation has extended travel times, especially towards the Central Business District (CBD), causing significant inconvenience for drivers and commuters.

Journeys that normally take less than 20 minutes now take over two hours, as intersections are choked with vehicles moving bumper-to-bumper.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Kingsley Asare reports from Dobro that residents endured a "hellish" journey due to heavy gridlock.

Related Articles

The trip from Nsawam to Accra, usually under two hours, took over three hours. Long queues formed at lorry stations along the route, and bus stops were crowded as commuters struggled to find transport.

Some unscrupulous drivers exploited the situation by hiking fares or splitting trips into segments, compelling passengers to pay multiple times the normal fare.

Benjamin Arcton-Tettey notes that congestion from Independence Square to the CBD was unprecedented, forcing some commuters to walk the rest of the way.

Many were seen fanning themselves with plastic and other objects while stuck in traffic.

Mrs Faustina Ntim, a trader from Korle-Bu, said she leaves home at 5 a.m. to sell her goods but spends nearly three hours reaching the market, losing customers in the process.

"Getting new customers as a trader is not easy. Losing old ones due to traffic is very disturbing," she lamented.

The situation was similar on the Madina-Legon road and the Mallam-Kasoa stretch.

Prince Addo Frimpong also reports that as of 7:30 a.m., some sections were moving at a snail's pace, while others had no movement at all. Commuters expressed frustration over the delays.

Mr James Amoah, who works at the ministries, indicated that he spent over two and a half hours travelling from Madina to Legon, despite leaving Oyarifa before 6 a.m., with less than half of his journey completed.

The heavy traffic ahead of Christmas continues to disrupt daily routines, causing financial losses for traders, and creating stress for commuters, highlighting the need for better traffic management in Accra during peak periods.