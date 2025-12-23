Ghana: Margins ID Group, Ama, Kokma Unveil Refurbished Kinbu Triangle Green Landmark

Margins ID Group, in collaboration with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, has unveiled the newly refurbished Kinbu Triangle Green Landmark in the Central Business District of Accra.

The project, commissioned on December 19, 2025, seeks to address urban heat, environmental degradation, and pedestrian safety along one of Accra's busiest commercial corridors.

Designed as a climate-resilient public space, the redeveloped site features native, drought-resistant landscaping and pedestrian-friendly elements aimed at lowering ambient temperatures and improving the urban experience for nearby schools, offices, businesses, and hospitality facilities.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Margins ID Group, Mr Moses Baiden Jnr, said the initiative reflected the company's conviction that national development should extend beyond digital innovation to include the physical environments in which people live and work.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

He noted that Margins ID Group is headquartered in the Octagon building, directly opposite the site, together with its subsidiaries and special purpose vehicles, while the Mayor's office is located nearby.

According to him, the previous condition of the Kinbu Triangle did not reflect the standards the company aspired to uphold as a responsible corporate neighbour.

"This project reflects our belief that corporate social responsibility should be practical, visible, and impactful," Mr Baiden stated.

He also explained that the redevelopment formed part of Margin's 35th anniversary corporate social responsibility initiatives and was driven by proximity to the site and a shared obligation to improve the immediate environment.

Over the years, Margins ID Group has supported national development through contributions aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 9 on Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 4 on Quality Education; SDG 5 on Gender Equality; and SDG 16.9 on Legal Identity for All.

The Kinbu Triangle project further advances SDG 13 on Climate Action by reducing heat, increasing greenery, and enhancing the overall outlook of the capital.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Margins ID Group, Mr Kwesi Baiden, underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in urban development, noting that collaboration between the private and public sectors was essential for creating well-planned and livable cities.

He highlighted sustainability features incorporated into the project, including an automated irrigation system, solar-powered lighting with 300-watt panels, and closed-circuit television cameras to enhance security.

Mr Baiden appealed to city authorities and the public to take responsibility for protecting the facility, stressing the need for enforcement and collective civic action.

The Accra Mayor, Mr Michael Kpakpo Allotey, described the project as a valuable contribution to the capital, commending Margins ID Group for what he termed "one of the best Christmas gifts" to the city.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Korle Klottey, Mr Alfred Allotey-Gaisie, praised the speed of execution and urged other corporate organisations to emulate Margins ID by partnering with local authorities to support urban renewal and environmental sustainability.