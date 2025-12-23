Ghana: PCG Bethlehem Congregation Dedicates New Chapel At Teshie

The Teshie District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has dedicated its newly completed 1,500-seat chapel as part of its 40th anniversary thanksgiving service celebrations.

Construction of the new church edifice began in July 2003 following a sod-cutting ceremony. The event, which aimed to thank God for His protection and guidance, coincided with the 197th anniversary of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, making it a significant occasion for both the congregation and the wider Presbyterian community.

Speaking on the topic "Blessing" after the dedication, Rev. Colonel David Adoteye-Asare, Chairperson of the Ga Presbytery of the PCG, said every believer, especially Christians, must be joyful and confident, knowing that Jesus Christ is mighty and ever ready to save and turn situations around for good.

He attributed many of the world's challenges to problems of the heart that only Jesus Christ could resolve.

"Christianity stands unique among world religions because of the belief that Jesus Christ sacrificed Himself, died, and rose again, giving Him the power to defeat the devil and save humanity from the consequences of sin," he explained.

According to Rev. Colonel Adoteye-Asare, while other religions may teach moral values and good conduct, they lack the power to overcome evil. He stressed that this belief is the foundation of the Christian faith and explains why Christians remain confident and proud of their commitment to Jesus Christ as the only Savior.

He urged members, especially leaders of the congregation, to remain faithful to God's Word and seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit as they look to the future. He also encouraged the congregation to acknowledge God's role in their lives despite challenges they may have faced.

"In spite of all the ups and downs, twists and turns, you have made it today, and that brings joy. Christmas is about hope, so don't forget to acknowledge God in your daily dealings," he stressed.

Rev. Mrs. Irene Naa Dzama Adjei, Minister in Charge of the Bethlehem Congregation, said the construction of the chapel, which took several years to complete, stands as a testament to the perseverance, sacrifice, and unity of the congregation despite numerous challenges.

Rev. Mrs. Adjei explained that the church had grown from fellowshipping in a small place and classrooms to constructing a chapel of such capacity, overcoming difficulties in acquiring land and developing the necessary infrastructure.

She advised the congregation to view the house of God as a hospital for healing, emphasizing the importance of unity in winning more souls.

The Committee Chairman for the anniversary, Patrick Adjei-Adjetey, noted that while the church still faces challenges, it remains stable and optimistic about resolving them step by step.

"We have come this far in completing the chapel, yet there are still a few things needed to make it fully functional, such as a church hall, multimedia system setups, development of surrounding areas, and nurturing young ministers," he explained.