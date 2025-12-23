Nigeria: Why I May Leave PDP - Sule Lamido

The main opposition party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may lose one of its key figures, as former Jigawa State Governor Alhaji Sule Lamido has said he may leave the party if its internal crisis is not resolved.

Alhaji Sule Lamido stated that if a solution is not found to the problems within the PDP, he would consider aligning with another political party.

The former governor expressed deep disappointment over what he described as deliberate attempts by some individuals to destroy the PDP.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent in Kaduna on Tuesday, the former Jigawa State governor said that if things continue not to go the right way, he would take whatever decision he considers best for himself.

He lamented what he described as calculated efforts by some elements within the party to weaken and eventually destroy the PDP.

According to him, the failure of the party leadership to urgently address the deepening divisions may force him to reconsider his political future.

"If we cannot find solutions to the problems facing the PDP, I will have no option but to look elsewhere," Lamido said.

The elder statesman noted that the PDP, which once served as a unifying platform for Nigerians, is now plagued by internal wrangling that has left loyal members frustrated and disillusioned.

He warned that continued infighting could further erode the party's strength ahead of future elections, stressing that decisive steps must be taken to restore unity and discipline.

Lamido added that while he remains committed to democratic ideals, he would ultimately take a decision that best serves his political principles and personal conviction if the crisis persists.