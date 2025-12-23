Nigeria: Plateau Kidnappers Demand N1.5m Ransom for Each of 28 Travellers

A relative of one of the victims, Ibrahim Musa, told journalists on Tuesday that the abductors contacted the families to make their demands.

Kidnappers who abducted 28 travellers in Plateau State have demanded a ransom of ₦1.5 million for each victim, a relative of one of the abducted persons has said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the travellers were kidnapped in the Zak community, Bashar District of the Wase Local Government Area.

The victims, men, women and children, were seized on Sunday night while travelling to attend a Maulud event in Sabon Layi community, also in Bashar District.

Gunmen reportedly ambushed their vehicle, abducted the occupants and abandoned the bus by the roadside.

A relative of one of the victims, Ibrahim Musa, told journalists on Tuesday that the abductors contacted the families to make their demands.

"The kidnappers called me last night and said we must pay ₦1.5 million for each person, irrespective of age or gender," Mr Musa said. "They told us our relatives arrived safely at their camp and are in good condition."

Mr Musa said he appealed to the abductors to reconsider the amount, explaining that the families were poor and could not raise such sums.

"I told them we are villagers and don't have that kind of money. Things are very difficult for us. Some of those abducted are teenagers, and their parents cannot afford the ransom. I pleaded with them to show mercy," he added.

The Plateau State Police Command had earlier confirmed the abduction, saying investigations were ongoing to rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that kidnapping for ransom is rampant in Plateau and many other states in Nigeria. Various armed groups do the kidnappings and target a variety of people, including travellers, students and security operatives.