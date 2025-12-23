Nigeria: We've Rescued All Abducted Pa-Piri Schoolchildren, Teachers - Govt

23 December 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

Minna — The federal government has restated that it has rescued all the abducted St Mary's Catholic Primary Secondary School pupils/students and their teachers, who were abducted over a month ago. National Coordinator, Counter Terrorism Centre, Major-General Adamu Laka (rtd), made this known yesterday, while handing over the freshly rescued 130 children and teachers to Governor Mohammed Bago at Government House, Minna.

"All the children have been successfully rescued, none remain in captivity," Laka declared. He said all the children were rescued unhurt.

The federal government had earlier rescued 100 students.

Laka said the rescue operation was carried out by the office of the National Security Adviser, in collaboration with operatives of Department of State Services (DSS), the police, and other security operatives.

He appreciated the patience of Nigerians, adding that government has taken steps to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and all Nigerians.

In his remarks, Bago appreciated President Bola Tinubu and the security operatives for their unwavering commitment that led to the rescue of the schoolchildren.

Bago also lauded Nigerians for their solidarity and prayers during the trying times and promised to celebrate Christmas with the rescued children.

