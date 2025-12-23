Nigeria: Why I Won't Support Tinubu in 2027 - Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has explained why he will not support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election, citing concerns over the survival of democracy and the future of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Makinde spoke on Tuesday during a media chat at the Government House in Ibadan, where he addressed his political disagreement with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

According to the governor, the rift began after Wike told President Tinubu during a meeting that he would "hold PDP" for the President ahead of the 2027 election, a statement Makinde said was made without the consent of other party stakeholders.

"I was in a meeting with the President and Wike and a few others, and Wike said to the President that I will hold PDP for you against 2027," Makinde said. "So, we got up, and I asked Wike, did we agree to this?"

Makinde noted that while Wike is entitled to support Tinubu's re-election bid, other members of the party also have the right to protect the PDP and oppose any move that could weaken democratic pluralism.

"The real issue is that Wike would like to support the President in 2027, that's fine, it's within his right to do that," he said.

"But also some of us that want democracy to survive in Nigeria, we don't drift into a one-party state, and we want to ensure that PDP survives, he should also allow us to do our own thing," he added.

The governor stressed that President Tinubu did not ask Wike to make such a commitment on his behalf, describing the action as unsolicited.

"The President did not ask him; do this for me, he was the one who volunteered that I would do this," Makinde said.

He added that efforts to persuade Wike to reconsider his stance were unsuccessful, prompting his decision to distance himself from the move.

"After he didn't back off, I told him from that day that I would never be part of this," he said.

Makinde concluded by affirming his independence in political decision-making ahead of 2027.

"That is why I will never support the President for 2027. Wike can support him; it is within his right, but it is also within my right within the political space to determine who I will support or what I will do in 2027," he added.

Vanguard News