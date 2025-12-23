Nigeria: Lagos Govt Gives Oworonshoki Landlords Two Months to Regularise Building Approvals

Lagos government said the buildings were constructed on land acquired and reserved by the state for a housing scheme.

The Lagos State Government has given landlords in the Oko-Cole area of Oworonshoki two months to regularise their building approvals or risk demolition, following allegations that their properties were erected on government-acquired land.

The ultimatum was issued on Monday by the Office of Urban Development during a meeting with affected property owners. The Permanent Secretary of the office, Gbolahan Oki, said the buildings were constructed on land acquired and reserved by the state for a housing scheme.

Mr Oki faulted the landlords for failing to carry out due diligence before purchasing and developing the land, which he said was sold to them by unauthorised land dealers, popularly known as omo onile.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the property owners did not verify the status of the land with relevant government ministries and agencies before commencing construction.

Large-scale demolitions have taken place in parts of Oworonshoki since September, an exercise the government said was part of an urban regeneration programme. The demolitions sparked protests by residents and property owners, who accused the government of acting high-handedly.

Despite the protests, the state government has maintained that the affected buildings lacked valid approvals and were located on land legally acquired by the government.

Mr Oki said some property owners had already received compensation after presenting valid documentation.

"The Lagos State government does not enjoy destroying property because we want everyone to own property, but we don't want anything that will cause embarrassment to the government," he said. "There is a difference between free land and a scheme, but you have built on the scheme. We want you to go and do the needful."

He acknowledged that many of the buildings were structurally sound but said their location prevented the government from accessing land earmarked for the housing scheme.

"You did not do due diligence before buying the land. 'Omo onile' just sold land to you. It does not make sense for anyone to sell land meant for a purpose by the government," Mr Oki said. "You built on land that has been allocated. There are procedures; everything is not about money. Once a land has a purpose, it's not supposed to be sold."

He said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration had decided to give the landlords an opportunity to regularise their documents rather than proceed immediately with further demolitions.

"We are allowing you to go and do the needful in the next two months. We don't want to remove the buildings there because they are of standard, but you must go to the relevant ministries and do your documentation," he said.

Mr Oki urged the landlords to engage the Ministry of Physical Planning and the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development to regularise their approvals and comply with statutory requirements.

Demolitions

The ultimatum comes amid a broader enforcement drive by the Lagos State Government against illegal structures in high-risk and restricted zones across the state. The government has announced plans to demolish buildings erected beneath high-tension power lines in Makoko, Oworonshoki, and other communities, citing risks to lives, violations of planning laws, and threats to critical infrastructure, including the Third Mainland Bridge.

The Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Electronic Geographic Information System and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde, disclosed the plan on 10 December during an inspection of the Third Mainland Bridge corridor. He was accompanied by Mr Oki; Oladimeji Animashaun, General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency; and senior officials of other relevant agencies.

The inspection covered areas from Oworonshoki to Adekunle and Makoko in Ebute-Metta, where officials identified numerous shanties and structures encroaching on bridge setbacks and violating the legally prescribed 50-metre right-of-way.

"Such practices endanger lives and property," Mr Babatunde said, adding that enforcement would be strengthened to ensure compliance with planning regulations, safeguard critical infrastructure, and enhance public safety.

Mr Oki said the government had repeatedly engaged residents and community leaders in Makoko and other affected areas, warning them of the dangers of building under transmission cables and close to the Third Mainland Bridge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As far back as February this year, we gave them 14 days to vacate the area, but as you can see, they refused," he said. "They are even extending towards the middle of the Third Mainland Bridge. We have warned them several times; the next step is to take the bull by the horns."

He said the government had made it clear during the engagements that no further notice would be given before enforcement begins, stressing that public safety remains the administration's priority.

"If any of those cables fall and anything happens, the blame will be on the government. The lives of the people are more important," Mr Oki said. "They are also encroaching on the Third Mainland Bridge."

The Lagos State Building Control Agency has repeatedly warned residents in Makoko and other high-risk zones to vacate buildings beneath high-tension power lines, citing dangers such as electrocution, fire outbreaks, and structural collapse. Officials say the ongoing demolitions are part of a broader urban renewal and public safety effort across the state.