Nigeria: Train Collides With Bus in Lagos

No one was injured after a Lagos train collided with a Toyota Hiace bus on Monday night at Arena, Oshodi, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed.

In a preliminary report signed by the agency's Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA said it responded immediately after receiving distress alerts through its toll-free lines.

"Following distress alerts at 7:53 pm, LASEMA activated the State Emergency Response Plans from its Cappa Base, Oshodi," the report stated.

The agency's response team arrived at 8:11 pm to find a white Toyota Hiace bus, registration number AGL-671-XR, trapped on the tracks after being struck by an oncoming train. Preliminary investigations indicate the crash was caused by reckless driving by the bus operator.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the immediate cause of the incident was reckless driving by the bus driver while exiting the Arena shopping complex, Oshodi," LASEMA said.

Although the collision caused significant damage to the bus, no injuries or fatalities were reported. LASEMA officials conducted a risk assessment and implemented safety measures to prevent further incidents.

Train operations were temporarily halted to evacuate the bus, which has since been removed and towed to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) yard in Oshodi.

"The rail track has been cleared, and normal operations have resumed. Recovery operations have been successfully concluded," LASEMA added.

Not the first collision in Lagos

This is not the first time a train has collided with a road vehicle in Lagos. In March 2023, a moving train rammed into a Lagos BRT staff bus at the PWD/Shogunle railway crossing in Ikeja, killing at least six people.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) launched an investigation into the incident.

Following the crash, the Lagos State Government filed manslaughter and grievous harm charges against the bus driver, who allegedly ignored warning signals before crossing the tracks.

The 2023 collision spurred calls for improved railroad safety across Lagos, particularly at busy crossings.

Officials from LASEMA's Cappa Base and LASTMA coordinated the response to Monday night's incident, ensuring the area was cleared and safe before resuming train operations.