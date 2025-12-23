Nigeria: Actress Anita Joseph Confirms Separation From Husband, MC Fish

Anita Joseph and MC Fish wedded in 2020.

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph has announced the end of her marriage to Fisayo 'MC Fish' Michael.

The couple got married in 2020.

The actress confirmed the news in a post on her Instagram page on Monday night, bringing an end to months of speculation over the state of their union.

Filmmaker and actor Stanley "Stanley Ontop" Ajemba was among those who previously shared a post on it.

Joseph added that she had recently undergone a period of deep reflection, noting that the decision to separate followed careful consideration.

She wrote: "Life has a way of testing our strength in ways we never expect, especially in marriage. Lately, I've been walking through a season of deep reflection, pain and healing.

"I may not have all the answers, but I'm choosing grace, growth, and faith-- one step at a time. Calling a spade a spade, my marriage is over. Ogbugianyi! Omere ka Anyi Mara ihe! Shalom!!"

Rationale

While she did not disclose the reasons for the separation, rumours circulated that the marriage ended amid allegations of infidelity, domestic violence, and substance abuse involving MC Fish.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that she endured two pregnancy losses, a miscarriage and a stillbirth during the turbulent period.

However, on 1 December, the actress took to her Instagram page to address the rumours, reassuring the public that she was doing well.

"And the Lord did not forsake me. I want to thank everyone who has shown me love in one way or another. Thank you. God will not leave you. Mother Hen is doing well. I will tell my story when I deem fit. Shalom!" she wrote.

She was renowned for her roles in films such as "Head Over Bills", "Keeping Promise", "Your Wife is My Slut", "Broken Glass", "The Iroko", and many others.

As of press time, MC Fish has not commented on the separation revealed by Joseph.

A review of his Instagram page showed that he posted a video from an event just three hours earlier.

He captioned the video, "Don't just love your job, job loves you. Just another night on the grind with the one and only Diversity Music."