Nigeria: Northern Cross River Elders Reaffirm Support for Gov Otu, Clarify Position On APC Leadership Matters

Leaders and members of the Cross River State Elders Advisory Council from the Northern Senatorial District have clarified their position on recent developments within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, while reaffirming their support for Governor Bassey Edet Otu and his administration.

The elders, under the platform of the Cross River State Consultative Forum (CRSECF), said in a statement issued on Tuesday that recent public comments credited to a former state party official did not reflect the collective position of the Northern Senatorial District or its leadership structures.

According to the statement, the forum was not consulted prior to the public expression of those views and therefore considers it necessary to restate its own perspective on party and governance matters in the state.

The elders emphasised the importance of consultation, internal dialogue and collective decision-making in addressing party affairs, noting that issues within political organisations are best resolved through established mechanisms and mutual engagement.

They described the Northern Senatorial District as a constituency committed to peaceful political participation, constructive engagement and respect for party structures, adding that its leadership remains focused on unity and stability within the APC.

The forum also appealed to Governor Otu and party leaders at both the state and national levels to continue to view the Northern Senatorial District as an integral and capable component of the party's leadership framework. In this regard, the elders expressed the view that the district has qualified and experienced individuals who can contribute meaningfully to party administration, including at the level of state leadership.

The elders reiterated their continued support for Governor Otu's administration, describing it as progressive and deserving of collective backing in the interest of development and good governance in Cross River State.

The statement was jointly endorsed by Prof. John Shiyam, Vice Chairman (North) of the CRSECF; Dr. Julius Okputu, Secretary of the forum; Chief Dr. Tony Undiandeye; Ntufam Fidelis Ugbo; Chief Signor Omang Idiege; Chief Dr. Peter Ojie; and Hon. Chief Boniface Okache, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor.