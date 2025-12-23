Nigeria: 2027 - I Am Qualified to Lead Nigeria - - Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that he is qualified to lead Nigeria, further fuelling speculation about his possible presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 general election.

Makinde made the statement on Tuesday during a media parley with select journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where he spoke on governance, national politics and the state of democracy in the country.

The governor cited his years in public office and his professional background as key factors that qualify him for leadership at the national level.

"Let me make this very clear: to serve this country at the highest level, I am qualified -- I'm even overqualified," Makinde said.

Drawing comparisons with previous national leaders, Makinde noted that his experience as a two-term governor aligns with the credentials of past presidents.

"I ran Oyo State. Even the current president -- what brought him to the table? He was governor of Lagos State for two terms. By the end of May 2027, by God's grace and God sparing my life, I will have completed my tenure as a two-term governor of Oyo State," he stated.

Makinde also highlighted his private sector experience, stressing that his leadership credentials extend beyond politics.

"Professionally, I ran a company from a very young age. At 29, some of my colleagues were still finishing their youth service. I was running a company and working for multinational oil companies, including Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron," he said.

Despite the strong assertion of his qualifications, the governor said it was still premature to make a definitive declaration about the 2027 presidential race.

He also expressed concern about the health of Nigeria's democracy, warning against the growing wave of defections by governors and senior politicians to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

