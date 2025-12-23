Liberia: President Boakai Switches On Elwa-Ria Highway Street Lights, Praises LEC and Infrastructure Agencies

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has officially commissioned the ELWA-RIA Highway Street Lights Project, marking a significant milestone in the electrification of the main corridor leading to Liberia's only international airport.

The ceremony, which also covered Phase One of the ELWA-RIA Highway Street Light Corridor and the commissioning of the Bentol-Crozierville electrification project, was held near the Jake Memorial Baptist College and Rock International Church along the Schiefflin-RIA Highway.

Speaking at the event, President Boakai commended the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), the Ministry of Public Works, and the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation for providing essential services to Liberians, particularly to underserved communities.

"Maybe people don't understand, but turning on the lights, giving water to people, fixing the road--these show respect and dignity. It's like telling the people that we are all human beings," President Boakai said.

The Liberian leader emphasized the importance of basic utilities during the festive season, noting that electricity and water are central to improving quality of life.

"Christmas is here, but what is Christmas without light, and what is Christmas without water? We are not just here to switch on the lights; we are here to bring joy to the people," he added.

President Boakai noted that during his visits across the country, citizens consistently raise concerns about access to electricity, water, and roads.

"Every time I visit communities, people ask when they will get light, when they will get water. I want to thank the people of LEC, Public Works, and Water and Sewer for bringing joy to the people of this country. These are not things you do and stop," he said.

The President further encouraged implementing agencies to remain focused despite criticism.

"I am very proud of you. Don't listen to detractors--do your work and do it for your people. This is not just about light; it is about safety and empowerment. Reliable electricity boosts businesses and improves security, especially for children moving in the darkness. Safety and economic activities will improve," he stated.

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page, the Liberia Electricity Corporation described the commissioning as a major breakthrough that will enhance road safety, increase nighttime visibility, and stimulate economic activities along one of Liberia's busiest highways.

According to LEC, the ELWA-RIA Street Light Project will significantly transform the nighttime outlook of the corridor, while the Bentol-Crozierville electrification project will bring long-awaited electricity to surrounding communities that have endured nearly 40 years without power.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by senior government officials, energy sector stakeholders, community leaders, and residents, who applauded LEC's efforts in strengthening Liberia's energy sector.

"As the President switched on the lights, the ceremony symbolized more than the commissioning of a project--it represented progress, connectivity, and renewed hope for communities that have long yearned for reliable electricity," the LEC statement concluded.