Nigeria: Tenant Stabs Landlord to Death in Delta Over N1,500 Electricity Bill

23 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA-- A landlord, Mr. Lucky Obaze, has allegedly been stabbed to death by his tenant in Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, over a N1,500 electricity bill.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident yesterday.

Edafe, who did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the incident, stated that two suspects were involved and are currently at large.

According to a source, the trouble began when the deceased went to collect the electricity bill from the tenant, who resides in a one-room apartment within the compound along with his brother.

The source added that an argument ensued between the landlord and the tenant over the N1,500 bill. After the altercation, the landlord reportedly went upstairs to his apartment to relax, only for the tenant to return with a knife and stab him to death.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.