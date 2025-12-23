Nigeria: Tenant Stabs Landlord to Death in Delta Over N1,500 Electricity Bill

ASABA-- A landlord, Mr. Lucky Obaze, has allegedly been stabbed to death by his tenant in Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, over a N1,500 electricity bill.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident yesterday.

Edafe, who did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the incident, stated that two suspects were involved and are currently at large.

According to a source, the trouble began when the deceased went to collect the electricity bill from the tenant, who resides in a one-room apartment within the compound along with his brother.

The source added that an argument ensued between the landlord and the tenant over the N1,500 bill. After the altercation, the landlord reportedly went upstairs to his apartment to relax, only for the tenant to return with a knife and stab him to death.