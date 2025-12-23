Liberia: Maryland Fishermen Applaud Boakai for Cutting License Fees

- Fishermen and fishmongers in Maryland County have welcomed President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decision to reduce annual license fees for artisanal fishing, calling it long-overdue relief for small-scale operators struggling under high operating costs.

Fishing leaders say the reduction will ease financial pressure on coastal communities and help stabilize livelihoods in a sector that supports food security and local economies across southeastern Liberia.

The president recently announced a 25 percent nationwide reduction in annual artisanal fishing license fees following sustained appeals from fishing communities.

Under the revised structure, license fees for paddling canoes were cut from US$50 to US$30, while canoes using engines between one and 15 horsepower were reduced from US$250 to US$175. Fees for higher-capacity engines were also adjusted downward.

NaFAA Engagement in the Southeast

The policy shift comes as National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) intensifies engagement with fishing communities. Acting Director General Cyrus Saygbe recently completed a weeklong assessment tour of southeastern Liberia, including Maryland County, aimed at strengthening fisheries governance, promoting aquaculture development, and deepening stakeholder collaboration.

During the visit, Saygbe met local authorities and inspected proposed sites for fisheries infrastructure. He identified a location in Harper for a future NaFAA regional office, expected to break ground in early 2026. The site is near Cape Palmas, close to the Immigration headquarters.

NaFAA officials also selected a site in Hoffman Station Community for a fish storage facility, a project expected to improve preservation capacity and reduce post-harvest losses for fishermen and fishmongers.

Conditions, Calls for Further Support

Saygbe reaffirmed the Boakai-Koung administration's commitment to sustainable fishing practices across Liberia's nine coastal counties. He clarified, however, that fishermen with outstanding government registration fees will be required to settle their arrears in 2025 before benefiting from the reduced license rates.

Local fishing leaders welcomed the government's outreach but urged additional support. Morris Gordor, a fishing chief in Maryland County, appealed for the establishment of public enterprises or supply outlets to provide fishing equipment--such as nets, lines, and engines--at affordable prices.

"The cost of fishing materials remains a major burden," Gordor said, noting that fishermen play a critical role in both the county's economy and national food security.

NaFAA officials have since concluded their tour, leaving Maryland County's fishing communities hopeful that the fee reduction and proposed infrastructure projects will translate into lasting improvements for the fisheries sector.