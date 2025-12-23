Liberia: Vah Earns MBA, Reaffirms Push for Education and Entrepreneurship

- Former Grand Bassa County senatorial candidate Charles Paul Vah II has renewed his commitment to education support, vocational training and skills development for Liberians after earning a Master of Business Administration in Leadership from Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Vah completed the program at Concordia, one of Minnesota's largest private universities, marking another milestone in a growing academic and professional career that he says is firmly tied to Liberia's future. Walking across the graduation stage, he described the achievement as both personal and purposeful; reinforcing his belief that education remains central to national development.

A Growing Academic Portfolio

Speaking after the ceremony, Vah disclosed that the MBA is his second master's degree. He holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Liberia, earned in 2010, and a Master of Science in maritime affairs from the World Maritime University in Malmö, Sweden, an institution operating under the auspices of the United Nations.

He said the combination of leadership training and technical education has strengthened his resolve to expand opportunities for young Liberians, particularly in Grand Bassa County, through education assistance and international exposure.

Professional Career Abroad, Focus at Home

While based in the United States, Vah is employed with Medtronic, a global medical technology company and one of the world's largest medical device manufacturers. He said his work there contributes to innovations designed to improve and save lives, an experience he believes adds value to his broader leadership outlook.

Despite living abroad, Vah said he remains closely connected to Liberia and continues to support educational initiatives at home. He disclosed that several beneficiaries are currently studying in Rwanda, describing the effort as part of a broader strategy to prepare Liberian youth for global competitiveness.

Call for Entrepreneurship Over Politics

Commenting on national issues, Vah commended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for what he described as a steady approach to governance, while urging Liberians to rethink national priorities.

"Liberians must begin to focus on entrepreneurship instead of politics alone," Vah said. "We need to return to the soil. Agriculture and land remain one of Liberia's greatest sources of wealth. The path to true freedom is personal and economic independence."

He stressed that entrepreneurship, particularly in agriculture and small business development, is critical to job creation and sustainable growth, encouraging citizens to invest in innovation and productive enterprise.

"Let Liberians strive for personal independence," he added. "The only way to achieve this is through entrepreneurship."

With his latest academic achievement, professional experience and continued advocacy for education and economic empowerment, Vah is positioning himself as an influential voice among Liberia's emerging leaders at home and in the diaspora.