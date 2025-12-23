Liberia: After 23 Years, Nocal Opens Permanent Headquarters, CEO Lai Terms Milestone 'Dream Realized'

Published: December 22, 2025

Last updated: December 21, 2025

MONROVIA -- After more than two decades without a permanent home, the National Oil Company of Liberia has formally dedicated its first national corporate headquarters, marking what its leadership described as a turning point for institutional stability, energy governance and national pride.

The historic dedication ceremony, held Friday, Dec. 19, in Monrovia, brought together President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, senior government officials from all three branches of government, international partners and NOCAL staff, sealing a milestone 23 years in the making.

NOCAL President and Chief Executive Officer Fabian Michael Lai called the opening "a dream realized," forged through persistence, teamwork and commitment to public service, while reaffirming his pledge to uphold safety, environmental stewardship and responsible development of Liberia's hydrocarbon resources.

"This moment belongs to every employee who kept faith, every partner who believed, and every Liberian who hopes for a stronger economy and a secure energy future," Lai said.

A Vision Delayed, Not Denied

Lai traced the origins of the headquarters project to his first stint at NOCAL in 2010, when the absence of a permanent corporate home stood out as a major institutional gap.

"Even then, the dream of a headquarters that reflects the stature and mission of our national oil company was a clear and urgent priority," he recalled.

He said former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf approved the transformation of the former National Housing Bank building on Ashmun Street into NOCAL's headquarters, a decision he described as a watershed moment that set the project in motion.

"NOCAL began a journey toward converting a national asset into a symbol of governance, safety and accountability in our industry," Lai said.

That journey, however, was interrupted by leadership transitions after 2011, leaving the project dormant for years despite more than $1 million already invested in geotechnical studies and related research.

"The road to progress is rarely straight," Lai said. "When leadership shifted and momentum slowed, the project came to a halt. But that pause taught us an essential lesson: resilience isn't optional -- it's essential."

From Setbacks to a New Chapter

Lai said the reopening of the project under his leadership represents a triumph of institutional memory and perseverance, transforming "uncertainty into success and disappointment into opportunity."

"Today, we stand proud in this new home -- a different location, but still at the heart of the capital," he said.

He described the headquarters as more than a physical structure, calling it a symbol of continuity that transcends political administrations.

"National assets belong to the Liberian people and must endure beyond any single government," Lai said. "With strong determination, we have completed and opened this headquarters as a living symbol of stability, continuity and national service."

He credited former NOCAL leaders Cllr. Saifuah Mai Gray, Jake Kabakollie and Atty. Rustonlyn S. Dennis for laying the foundation for the project.

"Their leadership ignited the spark," Lai said. "Their contributions are etched into the very steel of this structure and cemented in the legacy we celebrate today."

Rebranding NOCAL's Future

Lai said the headquarters strengthens corporate governance, operational efficiency and safety, while advancing NOCAL's broader goal of repositioning itself as an integrated oil and gas company.

"This building is our mission control," he said. "From here, we will modernize systems, build Liberian capacity, deepen transparency and foster partnerships that drive shared prosperity."

He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that Liberia's petroleum resources are developed responsibly and for the benefit of all citizens.

"We are here to make sure that every barrel, every contract and every opportunity benefits all Liberians," Lai said.

Boakai: A Symbol of Progress

President Boakai, who cut the ribbon to officially open the facility, praised NOCAL's management and the contractor, describing the headquarters as evidence of purposeful governance.

"This is the Liberia we want to see -- good things happening," Boakai said. "Projects may take time, but a decent building like this gives confidence to partners and shows that the country is moving in the right direction."

The president also pushed back against criticism often leveled at infrastructure projects.

"When you build good roads, people ask, 'Is it road they will eat?"' Boakai said. "You don't eat roads, but they help you move. These things give people confidence to come to your country."

He urged Liberians to appreciate progress and those who deliver it, emphasizing that decent work environments, electricity and water are basic necessities across all sectors.

"I thank the management team for this farsighted building, built here in Liberia," Boakai said, drawing laughter when he joked that the structure was so impressive he might "even decide to move in here."

A National Symbol

As the ceremony closed, NOCAL officials called on Liberians to see the headquarters as a symbol of perseverance, integrity and the enduring partnership between national institutions and the people they serve.

"Responsible energy leadership fosters lasting wealth, opportunity and dignity," Lai said. "This building stands as a promise to the Liberian people."