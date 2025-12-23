Liberia: University Leaders Back CSA Director Joekai As He Unveils Landmark Gender Inequality Study

- Civil Service Agency Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. on Saturday launched a major academic study on gender inequality in Liberian workplaces, earning strong endorsements from university leaders who urged its adoption as a core teaching resource across higher education institutions.

The book, The Effect of Gender Inequality in Liberian Workplaces: Implications for Employee Performance and Well-Being, is drawn from Joekai's doctoral dissertation and offers one of the most comprehensive, evidence-based examinations to date of how entrenched workplace disparities undermine productivity, governance, and employee well-being in Liberia.

Academics, policy experts, and civil society leaders at the launch described the research as timely, courageous, and policy-relevant, with several institutions committing to integrate it into their curricula.

From Global Scholarship to National Debate

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Joekai earned his Ph.D. in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Adler University in February and formally received the degree during commencement exercises in Chicago on Nov. 2, where he also delivered the graduate commencement address--an uncommon distinction that brought international academic visibility to Liberia.

The book launch, held Saturday at Monrovia City Hall, drew university presidents, senior academics, government officials, students, and members of the public.

"This is not just a book launch," Joekai told the audience. "It is an act of national purpose. We are placing into Liberia's hands evidence meant to improve lives and strengthen institutions."

What the Study Finds

Based on in-depth qualitative interviews with professional women in public administration, education, health, and nonprofit sectors, the study documents persistent wage gaps, discriminatory promotion practices, and socio-cultural biases that continue to marginalize women despite equal or superior qualifications.

"When women face wage inequity, blocked advancement, and unsafe work environments, organizations underperform and nations pay the price," Joekai said.

Using NVivo-supported thematic analysis and internationally recognized research ethics, the study links weak policy enforcement, favoritism, and fear of retaliation to declining psychological safety, suppressed innovation, and employee burnout.

"Silence replaces innovation. Compliance replaces creativity. Disengagement replaces commitment," he said.

Research Meets Public Service

Responding to questions about the relevance of his academic work to his leadership role, Joekai said the findings directly inform public service reform.

"My work at the CSA is about people systems--recruitment, fairness, performance, and accountability," he said. "This research is a blueprint for stronger institutions."

He warned against what he termed "paper equality," arguing that policies without enforcement fail to deliver real reform.

Personal Sacrifice Acknowledged

Joekai also paid tribute to his wife, Joanna, and their three sons, acknowledging the personal sacrifices made during his doctoral journey.

"This book carries your fingerprints," he said.

Academic Endorsements

Serving as chief launcher, Prof. Dr. Robert M. Kpoto praised Joekai as a scholar-practitioner who bridges theory and governance.

"He represents a generation of public servants who do not separate values from results," Kpoto said, calling the book "a reservoir of knowledge that confronts society's deepest inequities."

University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan also endorsed the work, inviting Joekai to lecture in the university's newly established Psychology Department and Ph.D. program in General Security Studies.

"This book has tremendous academic value," Maparyan said. "Every student should have access to it."

Several universities purchased copies at the event, pledging wider distribution.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Human Rights Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Looking Ahead

Joekai disclosed that he is completing a forthcoming book, Self-Cleansing and Renewal for Successful Living, based on what he calls the Joekai Model of Self-Cleansing and Renewal.

The framework, he said, emphasizes ethical self-examination, the release of limiting beliefs and unresolved trauma, values realignment, and renewal through principled action.

"Institutional transformation cannot be sustained unless the individuals who lead and serve undergo ethical and psychological renewal," he said.

Joekai concluded by urging Liberia to anchor governance reforms in research and accountability.

"Research must serve humanity," he said. "If we build workplaces where women are paid fairly, advanced transparently, protected from harassment, and empowered to contribute fully, Liberia gains not only justice--but excellence."