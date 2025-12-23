Liberia: LNFS Bong Detachment Faces Eviction After Court Issues One-Week Ultimatum

- The Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) detachment in Bong County says it has been ordered by the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga to vacate its current office within one week or face eviction, a move that could halt fire and emergency response services in the county.

LNFS officials say the court-issued ultimatum leaves the detachment without an alternative location, raising concerns about public safety in Gbarnga and surrounding communities.

The building, which the Fire Service has occupied for nearly a decade, was previously turned over to the agency by the court in collaboration querying with county authorities after its former office was demolished by the Gbarnga City Corporation under the leadership of then Mayor -- now Representative -- Josiah Marvin Cole.

Fire Service Warns of Shutdown

Speaking to The Liberian Investigator on Thursday, Bong County Fire Commander Col. Joseph Paye described the court's decision as devastating, warning that eviction would effectively shut down LNFS operations in the county.

"If the court puts us out next week, where will we have an office, and how will we do the people's job?" Paye asked.

He said the court first notified the Fire Service in September to vacate the property, citing plans to renovate the building for judicial use. Despite efforts to relocate, Paye said the detachment has been unable to secure an alternative office due to a lack of support and available facilities.

Appeals to County Authorities Unanswered

According to Paye, repeated appeals to county authorities for assistance in identifying or providing a new office space have so far produced no results.

"The court has given us an eviction letter, and we have been appealing to the county authorities to provide an office space, but up to now, we don't have an office," he said.

He added that the court has informed the Fire Service that renovation works will begin next week and that contractors are expected to de-roof the building as part of planned upgrades.

"They told us contractors will be here next week to begin renovating their building, so we must relocate," Paye said. "The court said we are from the state and they are the judiciary, so we cannot work together in the same place."

Public Safety at Risk

Paye warned that without a new facility, the Fire Service would be forced to suspend operations entirely.

"If we can't find an office space, you will not see us, because all of us will be at our various homes," he said.

He stressed that such a shutdown would pose serious risks to residents and businesses in Bong County, particularly those connected to the Jungle Energy Power grid, where fire incidents could have far-reaching consequences.

Logistics, Infrastructure Challenges

Paye said the national government is aware of the situation but has indicated that intervention would depend on action by the county administration and the Bong County legislative caucus to initiate construction of a fire station.

He described the detachment as severely constrained, citing inadequate logistics, limited mobility, and the absence of a permanent fire station.

According to Paye, LNFS leadership has pledged to provide fire trucks to the Bong County detachment, but the lack of a suitable facility has delayed their deployment.

"The trucks cannot be sent where there is no station," he said.

As the eviction deadline approaches, residents and local leaders are increasingly concerned that the loss of the Fire Service's operational base could leave one of Liberia's most populous counties dangerously exposed to fire and emergency risks.