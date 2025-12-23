Liberia: Police Charge Man With Kidnapping and Child Abuse in Margibi County

Published: December 22, 2025

Last updated: December 21, 2025

KAKATA, Margibi County -- Police in Margibi County have charged a 20-year-old man with simple assault, kidnapping and tampering with child custody following the alleged abduction and abuse of a two-year-old child in Gbarndi Community, authorities said.

The Liberia National Police said the suspect, Alvin Gbarnyah, a resident of Bassa Community, was arrested Wednesday, December 17, after community members intercepted him while he was allegedly attempting to take the child to another area without parental consent.

According to an initial investigative report from the Crime Services Division, police received a complaint at about 3:35 p.m. from Jeffery Momo, 46, a businessman and resident of Gbarndi Community. Momo told police he received a phone call from his brother, Moses Karmon, who reported that Gbarnyah was carrying away Momo's two-year-old son, Christian Momo.

Momo said he immediately rushed to the location and found his child with Karmon and other residents. Police said Gbarnyah, who is not related to the child or the family, was found carrying the toddler. Community members restrained him and escorted him to the police station for investigation.

Police said Gbarnyah was informed of his constitutional rights, which he voluntarily waived before providing a statement without legal counsel present. In his statement, the accused claimed he was returning home from a birthday party at the Old Cassava Market when he saw the child in Gbarndi Community and believed the boy resembled his own son. He said he picked up the child and began walking with him until he was stopped by residents.

However, Karmon's account to police contradicted that version. Karmon said he heard women and children shouting and chasing the accused, demanding that he release the child, whom they identified as belonging to the community. Karmon told police that when he confronted Gbarnyah, the accused claimed the child was his son while allegedly physically assaulting the child as he carried him. He said Gbarnyah refused to release the child until community members intervened.

Speaking with reporters, Gbarnyah denied any intent to kidnap the child, claiming he was under the influence of alcohol at the time. He said he mistook the child for his own and became confused. "I claimed that the boy was my child because I was under the influence of alcohol and everything was confusing to me," he said.

Gbarnyah also denied allegations circulating in the community that he was a ritualistic killer, saying he has no criminal record and regrets the accusations. He said he believed the child wanted to follow him and claimed he was trying to assist the child before being intercepted.

Based on the complaint and corroborating witness statements, police formally charged Gbarnyah with simple assault, kidnapping and tampering with child custody.