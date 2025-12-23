Liberia: Speaker Koon Clarifies 'Armed Robbers' Remark, Unveils Scholarships On Southeast Tour

- House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon has sought to clarify remarks made during his tour of southeastern Liberia in which he likened the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to "armed robbers," saying the comment was meant as a parable rather than a partisan attack.

Speaking in Pleebo and Harper, Koon said the analogy was intended to convey, in simple terms, his criticism of the previous administration's performance.

"It was just a little parable," Koon said. "I was saying the previous government did not do well for us, and I put it in a way the common man could understand. I compared it to an armed robber visiting your home--just as an example. I believe people understood the message."

Calls for Unity Beyond Party Lines

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Speaker stressed that his remarks were not meant to inflame political divisions, emphasizing that lawmakers must place national interest above party affiliation once elected.

"When you enter the House of Representatives, there is nothing called party," Koon said. "We foster the country's agenda. We are one."

He acknowledged the role of opposition in a democracy but urged unity on issues central to Liberia's development.

"You saw during our legislative contest that there was a mix of parties--Unity Party members aligned with the CDC and vice versa," he said. "That showed unity. There is no permanent majority or minority when the goal is to promote Liberia."

Scholarship Commitments Announced

During the visit, Koon also announced an education initiative for Maryland County, pledging 50 scholarships for students of the Maryland Vocational Institute beginning next year.

The program will include graduate-level opportunities for three students from each of the county's three political districts, with selection to be coordinated through local lawmakers and county authorities.

Traditional Leaders Welcome Tour

At a ceremony welcoming the Speaker, Chief Nelson Neal, chairman of the Chiefs and Traditional Council of Maryland County, praised Koon as a visionary leader and described the visit as historic.

Neal said it was the first time Maryland County residents had seen a sitting Speaker undertake a nationwide tour to engage citizens directly and understand local challenges.

He reaffirmed the support of chiefs and elders for the Unity Party-led government's ARREST Agenda and commended Koon for traveling through the southeastern corridor despite poor road conditions, without detouring through Côte d'Ivoire--a route he said was frequently used during the immediate past administration.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Youth, Mobility Support

Youth leader Anthony Harris also welcomed the Speaker's commitments, praising the scholarship initiative as a pathway for young people to pursue higher and graduate education, including opportunities abroad.

Koon further pledged to provide four motorcycles to chiefs and elders--two each for the Pleebo and Harper districts--to improve mobility and community engagement.