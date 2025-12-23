Liberia: Grand Bassa, Lofa Advance From Group C After Final-Day Drama

- Grand Bassa County survived a tense final day to advance from Group C of the 2025-26 National County Sports Meet, joining defending champions Lofa County in the knockout stage after decisive matches on Sunday.

Grand Bassa secured qualification with a 2-0 victory over Grand Gedeh County at the Dorris Williams Sports Stadium in Buchanan, while Lofa defeated Grand Cape Mount County 3-1 at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex to seal top spot in the group.

Group C Goes Down to the Wire

The group remained wide open entering the final round, with all four counties still in contention. Cape Mount needed only a draw to advance on five points, while Lofa required a win to reach six. Grand Bassa needed a two-goal victory over Grand Gedeh and favorable results elsewhere, while Grand Gedeh would have qualified outright with a win.

Lofa and Grand Bassa both took control early, each scoring in the first half to steady their campaigns.

Cape Mount's hopes unraveled shortly after halftime when its goalkeeper was sent off for a reckless challenge. Lofa took full advantage, adding two goals before Cape Mount pulled one back from the penalty spot to settle a 3-1 defeat.

In Buchanan, Grand Bassa doubled its lead in the second half to complete a disciplined 2-0 win and edge Cape Mount on goal difference.

Final Standings

Lofa finished top of Group C with six points. Grand Bassa and Cape Mount both ended on four points and scored three goals apiece, but Bassa advanced after conceding three goals compared with Cape Mount's four. Grand Gedeh was eliminated with three points.

With the results, Lofa and Grand Bassa join Nimba, River Gee, Grand Kru, Margibi and Bong counties in the quarterfinals.

Group D Unresolved

Group D remains undecided following Saturday's abandoned match between Montserrado and Bong County. The game was halted after stones were thrown onto the pitch by individuals believed to be supporters of Gbarpolu County. Montserrado was leading 2-1 at the time.

Some supporters alleged the disruption was intended to influence qualification by ensuring Gbarpolu's elimination. Match officials called off the game over safety concerns.

Tournament organizers are expected to rule on the fixture this week. A win for either Bong or Montserrado would send Gbarpolu through, while a 3-3 draw would see the county eliminated.